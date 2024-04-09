Owens Corning to Sponsor ARCA Menards Series Finale at Toledo Speedway

TEMPERANCE, Mich. (April 9, 2024) – Toledo-based Owens Corning, a global building and construction materials leader, will become the entitlement partner of the 2024 championship race for the ARCA Menards Series at Toledo Speedway on Saturday, October 5.

“We are thrilled to partner with a company with such strong Toledo roots to become the entitlement partner for the 2024 season finale at Toledo Speedway,” said ARCA president Ron Drager. “We are poised to have a great battle for the ARCA Menards Series championship in 2024 and we look forward to it coming down to the final race of the season at the series’ home track.”

The Owens Corning 200 will be the third consecutive year the ARCA Menards Series championship will be decided at Toledo Speedway. In 2022, Nick Sanchez clinched the title over Daniel Dye and in 2023 two-time ARCA Menards Series West champion Jesse Love put the exclamation point on a dominant season that saw him win ten times on his way to the championship.

Joe Gibbs Racing has won the last three ARCA Menards Series races at Toledo Speedway, with series champion and reigning NASCAR Cup Series rookie of the year Ty Gibbs winning in 2021; two-time ARCA Menards Series East champion and current NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Sammy Smith won in 2022, while reigning ARCA Menards Series East champion William Sawalich won in 2023.

“Owens Corning is proud to help bring exciting, high-performance racing to our hometown of Toledo,” said Kim Kaufman, National Account Leader. “This is a great opportunity to join our valued customer, Menards, in this effort while engaging passionate ARCA racing fans with our Owens Corning brand.”

Tickets for the Owens Corning 200 are available at ToledoSpeedway.com or by calling the Toledo Speedway office at 419-727-1100. The race will be televised live on FS2. For complete information on the ARCA Menards Series, please visit ARCARacing.com; for up-to-the-moment series updates, please follow @ARCA_Racing on X (formerly Twitter).

About ARCA

The Automobile Racing Club of America (ARCA), founded in 1953 by John and Mildred Marcum in Toledo, Ohio, and acquired by NASCAR in April 2018, is the leading grassroots stock car sanctioning body in the United States. Bridging the gap between NASCAR’s top three national touring series and weekly racing all across the country, the organization administers more than 100 events annually, including the ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East, ARCA Menards Series West, plus weekly racing at Toledo and Flat Rock Speedways. For more information about ARCA visit www.arcaracing.com, or follow ARCA on Facebook (@ARCARacing) and Twitter (@ARCA_Racing).

About Menards

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning is a global building and construction materials leader committed to building a sustainable future through material innovation. Our three integrated businesses – Roofing, Insulation, and Composites – provide durable, sustainable, energy-efficient solutions that leverage our unique material science, manufacturing, and market knowledge to help our customers win and grow. We are global in scope, human in scale with approximately 18,000 employees in 30 countries dedicated to generating value for our customers and shareholders and making a difference in the communities where we work and live. Founded in 1938 and based in Toledo, Ohio, USA, Owens Corning posted 2023 sales of $9.7 billion. For more information, visit www.owenscorning.com.