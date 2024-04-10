Vixen Cycle and LTK Rolling Down to the Deep NOLA Trans Am

Avondale, LOUISIANA – April 10, 2024 – The Damon Racing team and the beautiful new Vixen Cycle LTK Mustang are poised to make an entry for Round 3 of the 2024 CUBE 3 Architecture TA2 Series Championships at NOLA Motorsports Park. Tom Sheehan and the Mike Cope stable, alongside a fierce line-up of TA2 competitors, will seek out a top performance at the SpeedTour event taking place April 11 – 14.

The official practice session for the weekend is slated for Saturday, April 13 at 9:50 AM. Qualifications for the two TA2 groups will take place in the afternoon following practice at 3:55 PM.

The No. 97 Vixen Cycle LTK Mustang prepped by Mike Cope will grid up for Round 3 on Sunday, April 14 at 12:05 PM. The CUBE 3 Architecture race will feature 37 laps or 75-minutes of heart pounding racing.

You can watch the race live on MAVTV or online by visiting the Trans Am YouTube channel for the full race broadcast on the live stream. Check your local listing for MAVTV details and information.

NOLA Motorsports Park is an FIA Grade 2 facility built in 2009 with the Trans Am Series first visiting the course in 2015. It’s an asphalt surface consisting of 2.67 miles and 14 turns located just southwest of downtown New Orleans.

Get tickets and join the fun down in New Orleans this weekend by going here: https://speedtour.net/st/?lib=product&pid=904&cat=16

Follow Tom's social media channels via his Facebook page, Damon Racing, Instagram account (@TomSheehanTA97), and X account (@TomTA2_97).

