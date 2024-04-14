Cooper Webb Wins Foxborough Supercross, Advances into Tie in Championship Points

Haiden Deegan Earns Second Win with Victory Inside Gillette Stadium

Foxborough, Mass., (April 14, 2024) Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Cooper Webb led every lap and took the win at the Foxborough Supercross; with the victory, Webb tied up the championship points at Round 13 of the 17-round 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season. It was Webb’s fourth win of the year, and in one night he erased an eight-point deficit in his pursuit of his third Supercross Championship.

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Chase Sexton charged forward and challenged for the lead right up to the Final Lap as the crowd in Gillette Stadium cheered him on. Progressive Insurance ECSTAR Suzuki’s Ken Roczen held second place for the majority of the race, and landed the final spot on the podium when the checkered flag flew. In the Eastern Regional 250SX Class, Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Haiden Deegan earned his second win of the season.

“It’s crazy, you know, the season’s never over, you’ve just gotta put your head down and now it’s tied; it’s pretty crazy. So we’ll just stick to our thing, but man, it was great. Great race, had a great pace out front, and then made a big mistake. I missed the rhythm, and the guys got [up to] me. And then Chase was riding really well, I could feel him coming. [I lost time] just being kind of dumb in the whoops. [On the] last lap I decided to skim, and it was the best I hit them. But it was great, man. To get a holeshot like that, to lead every lap, was huge. The track was really tricky, especially when it started to rain, it could reach up and bite you. So it was a great race and, man, to get [into] the points lead is amazing. I want to give it up to the Good Lord, the whole Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing team, they worked their butts off, my mechanic Alex, [other sponsors], my wife, and man, this feels great.” – Cooper Webb

“I had a few good lines on the track. I was good on the on-off going outside, but it put me on the outside. And then Ken caught on to my line in the sand and was riding smart, so he made it tough on me. I set that pass up for almost a lap, and it was just a tough track overall. I feel like tonight I rode pretty well. I came from fifth or sixth, so [we’re] getting better and better. Obviously wanted that win; I was pretty close, I tried to hit that corner pretty hard after the finish line and slid out [at the start of the final lap]. Other than that, though, we’re making progress and happy to be getting a little closer in points; losing points to Cooper, but we’re kind of inching up a little bit. So we need to click off some wins and end this season on a high.” – Chase Sexton, when asked about having difficultly passing Roczen for second place.

“That was gnarly, but I had a lot of fun. I got off to a really good start… That track was really hardpack and shiny on some areas, and then the whoops got super edgy, and you could just see the ruts were hardpack. It just made for tricky [conditions], especially from the wall [area of the Stadium] through the sand section, and everything, it was really tight. So, it was a track that was hard to stay loose on; there’s a very fine line between pushing and trying to carry momentum. But that was a really good race. I was in second for a long time, and even with a lap to go we all bunched up again. Man, that was a fun race. I’m just really thankful to be back on the podium, that was really important for us. I’m sure the team was wondering sometimes what I was doing out there; especially in practice, I mean it was horrendous, but I’m just happy to be back up on the box.” – Ken Roczen

The Eastern Regional 250SX Class held its sixth round and Haiden Deegan took the victory with three rounds remaining in the regional championship. Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Cameron McAdoo battled forward to second but then steadily lost ground to Deegan. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Tom Vialle held steady for a third-place finish on a challenging track with inconsistent traction.

“I knew I could do it. It’s inside of me, but man, the highs and lows of this sport, they get to you… I was just days just sitting in my room [after] not winning, I’m like, ‘Dude, this hurts, bro,’ like, it hurt bad. And I was like, ‘I need to win….’ I did a lot of work with our little break and let me tell you, it definitely paid off. I felt super consistent, super smooth, [and] executed my start… That’s just what I needed to do. Unfortunately, we have a big points gap that I need to try and close, but I’m going to do my best. I just gotta thank God for putting me in this position and blessing me with this life. Thank you to my whole team as well, Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing put in a ton of work, my mechanic, my family – man we just, we grind baby.” – Haiden Deegan, when asked if he feels back to 100% after injuries earlier in the season.

“To be back after three weeks off, it was just exciting to be back racing and back with the team. It was my first time in Foxborough, so I really enjoyed myself tonight. Haiden rode a great race, too, and I’m just stoked to put together another great points-building night and just happy with where we’re at… I’m just grateful and we’re going to keep on focusing on the same weekend that we’re on and staying where we’re at. So, shout out to all my people behind me, my family, my mechanic, my whole team; they’re so awesome. I’ve been together with them for a while and we’re just enjoying this so thank you everyone. Foxborough, you guys are awesome.” – Cameron McAdoo

“I had a good start, and they [Deegan and McAdoo] were both riding good, and to be honest I wasn’t really comfortable tonight. The track is really slippery, and I couldn’t really find good lines during the whole Main Event. So of course I’m not really happy with my result, but P-3, I didn’t lose a lot [of points] for the championship and we are still in the fight. I enjoy riding here, another great track, and I’m really looking forward to next weekend.” – Tom Vialle

The SX Futures Class held its fourth round of 2024 and Monster Energy Kawasaki Team Green’s Drew Adams took the win, his third in a row. Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Gavin Towers took second place, and KTM Elite Monster Energy’s Luke Fauser earned third after an exciting defense of the position late in the race from round one winner Troy Lee Designs GASGAS’s Cole Davies, who eventually finished in fifth.

“I’d say [the track] was probably a little bit rougher in qualifying earlier today just because of all the rain we had [earlier in the week]… Two weeks ago in St. Louis I had a really bad start, so I had to work really hard there, and so these past two weeks I’ve just been working on starts. Yeah, it looks like I fixed it.” – Drew Adams, when asked about racing the track straight after the 450 Heats and about his better start compared to the SX Futures race in St. Louis.

The Foxborough event kicked off the final stretch of the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season. The final four rounds take place over the next four consecutive Saturdays, each in an open-air stadium. The next race, Round 14, will be inside Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee; it will host the season’s first East/West 250SX Class Showdown.

The final races will wrap up what has been one of the closest and most exciting seasons in the sport’s history. Every event also pays points towards the SuperMotocross World Championship, which is in its second year. The SMX series combines points from the 17-round Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship and the 11-round Pro Motocross Championship to seed riders into the sport’s post-season racing with a points-reset to the equivalent of points normally earned at a single event. Increasing point payouts through two Playoffs and one Final will determine an overall SMX World Champion.

Every race of the 2024 SuperMotocross World Championship is available live and on-demand on PeacockTV, with select races also broadcast or streamed domestically via NBC, USA Network, CNBC, NBCSports.com, and the NBC Sports app. CNBC airs next-day encore presentations of all 31 rounds, and live audio coverage for each Supercross race can be heard via NBC Sports Audio on SiriusXM Channel 85. International viewers can find live and on-demand coverage, with both English and Spanish commentary, through the SuperMotocross Video Pass (supermotocross.tv).

For the ultimate family-friendly sports experience, catch one of the remaining Supercross races in-person. Tickets are available for purchase now, along with video highlights, race results, SX Insider insights, and more, all at SupercrossLIVE.com.

