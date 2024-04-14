NHRA SET TO CELEBRATE HISTORIC 70TH ANNIVERSARY OF U.S. NATIONALS IN 2024 AT LUCAS OIL INDIANAPOLIS RACEWAY PARK

INDIANAPOLIS (April 14, 2024) – NHRA’s most iconic race turns 70 in 2024.

The NHRA U.S. Nationals, the world’s biggest drag race, will celebrate its 70th anniversary this year, as The Big Go will put all the stars of the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series on the sport’s biggest stage from Aug. 28-Sept. 2 at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park.

The highly-anticipated 70th anniversary event will include a host of special events and celebrations to be announced in the coming weeks, with the 70th annual NHRA U.S. Nationals logo released on Friday.

Loaded with special events, a massive event payout and an illustrious history that spans seven decades, the NHRA U.S. Nationals will be an event that can’t be missed in 2024. Commemorating the 70th anniversary in 2024 will make for an even more spectacular weekend, with plenty of extraordinary events in store to close out the regular season in the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series.

The weekend is already loaded with amazing action, starting with qualifying under the lights with all the superstars in Top Fuel, Funny Car, Pro Stock and Pro Stock Motorcycle. The world’s biggest drag race also includes the final Mission #2Fast2Tasty NHRA Challenge race of the season and the Pep Boys NHRA Funny Car All-Star Callout, as well as the special Dodge Hemi Challenge and racing action in the Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by LearnEV+, NHRA Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown™ and NHRA Holley EFI Factory X.

It’s the very best drag racing has to offer and all of it will be celebrated in 2024, including all the amazing history that’s taken place at The Big Go for 70 years.

Antron Brown (Top Fuel), Ron Capps (Funny Car), Matt Hartford (Pro Stock), and Matt Smith (Pro Stock Motorcycle) won the 2023 race, with Brown, Capps and Smith winning at Indy for the second straight year.

Brown now has five Indy wins across his Top Fuel and Pro Stock Motorcycle career, while Hartford picked up his first-ever win at the world’s biggest drag race. The race will again be broadcast on FOX and Fox Sports 1 and include extensive television coverage throughout the event.

The NHRA U.S. Nationals has been synonymous with some of the biggest moments in NHRA history. A win in Indy has helped carve out the legacies of the sport’s biggest legends and the NHRA U.S. Nationals has long been a proving ground in the sport.

From Don Garlits to Tony Schumacher, who has an incredible 10 wins at Indy, to Capps to Don Prudhomme to John Force to Greg Anderson and Erica Enders, NHRA’s biggest names have enjoyed special moments at Indy. Capps’ car last year featured a tribute to Prudhomme and with the legend watching from the starting line, Capps picked up one of the most meaningful wins in his career.

Force’s five Funny Car wins are the most in class history, while Greg Anderson’s seven Pro Stock victories at The Big Go leads the way among active drivers in the category. He’ll try to move a step closer to Bob Glidden’s nine Pro Stock wins at Indy in 2024.

To purchase tickets to the 70th annual Dodge Power Brokers NHRA U.S. Nationals, fans can visit www.NHRA.com/tickets. All children 12 and under will be admitted free in the general admission area with a paid adult. For more information about NHRA, including the full 2024 schedule, visit www.NHRA.com.

