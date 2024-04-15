How to Register at RocketPlay: Easy Step-by-Step Guide

When it comes to enough games and beautiful interfaces, RocketPlay Casino is the right place for you. This article explains the signup process, and how you can make your first deposit.

Access RocketPlay’s Official Website

To make a Rocketplay registration, you are required to visit our website. You should access the website using a secure connection. Use your PC as well as Wifi to ensure a safe connection. Verify the authenticity of the site as there could be some fake ones using RocketPlay’s name and theme.

Step 2: Initiate the Sign-Up Process

The signup process is straightforward.

There is a ‘signup’ button on the top right side of the screen Once you click on it, you are redirected to a registration form that allows you to fill in your personal data.

If you have good internet, this process is fast.

Step 3: Fill Out the Registration Form

After you have clicked on the ‘Signup’ button, you will be redirected to fill out a registration form. You are required to insert your email address, password, and the country as well as attest that you are over 18 years old. Ensure that your password has a complex matric that can not be predicted easily.

Step 4: Verify Your Account

After the registration form has been filled out, you will be sent a verification link to your email. Here, you are required to click on the link to verify the authenticity of the account. When this is done, you are required to verify your identity by uploading your government-issued identification card or passport as well as utility bills that are not later than 3 months old. RocketPlay is one of the online pokies with sign up bonus.

Step 5: Make Your First Deposit

The depositing method is quite straightforward – after your account has been verified, you are shown the ‘deposit’ icon. Click on it to enjoy a wide array of payment methods that include:

Visa

Bitcoin

Dogecoin

Litecoin

E-wallets

Skrill and many more.

Another alternative is to click on the ‘cashier’ button on the right of the screen, click deposit, select your preferred payment method, and input the amount that you want to deposit. RocketPlay is one of the top pokie spins casinos in Australia. You are eligible for free spins on your first 4 deposits.

Conclusion

Being one of the leading pokies app real money in Australia, Rocketplay boasts numerous game selections from table games to slots and live dealers. There are also several top games from top providers such as Microgaming, NetEnt, and many more. When it comes to security, the site brags about the latest SSL encryption that makes your data secure. They offer active customer support that can be reached in-app or through email. This is the right place to start your gambling career.