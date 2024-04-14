ALSCO UNIFORMS DONATES $100,000 TO SPEEDWAY CHILDREN’S CHARITIES

FORT WORTH, Texas (APRIL 14, 2024) – Alsco, a fifth-generation, family owned and operated uniform and linen laundry service, presented Speedway Children’s Charities with a $100,000 check prior to Sunday’s Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway.

Alsco Chief Financial Officer Andrew Steiner and Vice Present of Sales & Marketing Benjamin Fox presented the check in Victory Lane to Speedway Children’s Charities President Marcus Smith as well as Speedway Children’s Charities National Managing Director Jessica Fickenscher and SCC-Texas Chapter Executive Director Marissa Chaney on behalf of all 11 chapters.

The donation will be shared across all chapters.

“We value our partnership with Speedway Motorsports and Sonic Automotive,” Steiner said. “This $100,000 contribution from Alsco Uniforms to Speedway Children’s Charities will positively impact children in need nationwide.”

SCC is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization that provides funding for hundreds of non-profit organizations throughout the nation that meet the direct needs of children. The organization’s vision is that every child has the same opportunities no matter what obstacles they are facing.

“We are extremely appreciative of the generosity of Alsco Uniforms, and this is another example of what a tremendous partner they are for our company,” Speedway Motorsports Chief Experience Officer Jessica Fickenscher said. “This donation will make an impact for a number of non-profit organizations through our Speedway Children’s Charities chapters across the country.”

About Alsco Uniforms: Alsco Uniforms is a fifth-generation family-owned and operated uniform and linen laundry service company founded in 1889. We are recognized by the prestigious Hohenstein Institute for having invented the uniform and linen rental industry. Celebrating 135 years of business, Alsco Uniforms provides laundry services and other products that keep businesses clean and safe for customers across all market segments, including healthcare, automotive, industrial and hospitality.

Speedway Children’s Charities is more than just a fundraiser. Our local chapters are partners in change, working with a broad range of people and organizations to identify and resolve pressing issues dealing with children in their communities.

Because of the unique conditions in every community, the issues Speedway Children’s Charities address are determined locally. Challenges ranging from learning disabilities, broken homes, and childhood cancer are on the agenda for the local chapters of SCC and the numerous non-profit organizations they support.

Since 1982, Speedway Children’s Charities distributed more than $65 million, and ensuring that many children in need are given the tools to build a better, brighter and healthy future.

