5 Memorable NBA Scoring Streaks That Made History

Extraordinary scoring streaks have produced some of the most memorable and electrifying moments in the famous history of the NBA. When teams embark on these unbelievable offensive runs, firing on all cylinders for extended periods, fans are treated to spectacular entertainment while unforgettable memories are created.

These remarkable streaks are powerful testaments to the teams’ and players’ phenomenal abilities, relentless tenacity, and cunning tactics. Players exhibit their virtuoso skills throughout these stunning streaks, often shattering preconceived notions about the limits of possibility in basketball. In NBA lore, these jaw-dropping displays of talent frequently elevate players and teams to legendary status.

Future generations of basketball stars are inspired to replicate the thrill and excitement generated by scoring streaks, which also deeply resonate with viewers. This article will examine five extraordinary NBA scoring streaks that have profoundly impacted basketball history. Though years have passed, these magical runs’ incomparable artistry and spirit endure.

1. Los Angeles Lakers: 33 Consecutive Wins (1971-1972)

The 1971-72 Los Angeles Lakers team produced an extraordinarily dominant season, concluding the regular season with 69 victories against just 13 losses. However, this formidable squad will be best remembered for an astonishing 33-game winning streak, an achievement of sheer brilliance that will likely remain unmatched, looking at the NBA scores today 2022.

As one may anticipate from such a juggernaut team, the 1971-72 Lakers possessed the league’s highest-scoring offense, averaging 121 points per game while surrendering 108.7 points on defense. The legendary Wilt Chamberlain commanded the paint on both ends, averaging over 19 rebounds per contest.

The genesis of the 33-game winning run traces back to November 5, 1971, when the Lakers halted a two-game skid by grinding out a close 110-106 victory over the Baltimore Bullets. This hard-fought win reignited the team’s spirit. As the new year emerged, the Lakers remained entrenched in their winning ways, unfurling one phenomenal performance after another.

January 9, 1972, proved a pivotal date, as the Lakers extended their streak to an unprecedented 33 consecutive wins by trouncing the Atlanta Hawks 134-90. However, their next contest presented a steep challenge – a taxing road matchup against the formidable Milwaukee Bucks amidst a grueling 6-game road swing. The Lakers understood an immense effort would be required to push the streak to an astonishing 34 straight victories. That night, the Lakers lacked their trademark verve, converting just 35 of 89 field goal attempts. The streak had finally ended, but its legend had just begun.

2. Miami Heat: 27 Consecutive Wins (2013)

In 2013, the Miami Heat embarked on an extraordinary journey, forging a 27-game winning streak. This achievement stands as the second longest in NBA history for a single season, falling only shy of the legendary 33-game run by the 1971–72 Lakers. This streak vibrantly illustrated the Heat’s prowess in seizing dramatic victories from the clutches of potential defeat, capturing a brief yet iconic era in NBA histories: the era of the Miami Heat.

Within the streak, the most enduring moments featured LeBron James embarking on a historic six-game stretch of amassing 30+ points while shooting at an exceptional 60% and several nail-biting contests where the Heat edged past opponents in clutch moments.

This memorable chapter in NBA history concluded when the Chicago Bulls, under the guidance of Tom Thibodeau, halted the Heat’s streak. Although the Heat proceeded to clinch the NBA championship, their assertion of being the epitome of greatness in NBA history faced challenges, especially from the Indiana Pacers. Moreover, their victory over the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA Finals was a hard-fought triumph.

3. Golden State Warriors: 24-0 Start (2015-2016)

In the 2015-2016 NBA season, the Golden State Warriors embarked on a remarkable journey as defending champions with something to prove.

Their season began with the absence of head coach Steve Kerr, who was sidelined due to devastating migraines from back surgery. Assistant coach Luke Walton assumed command in his place, and the Warriors responded with a resounding flourish. A remarkable 24-game winning streak was set into motion, propelled by the electric partnership of Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. Astonishingly, they breached the 100-point mark in every game, carrying the weight of invincible champions.

The streak eventually met its end on December 12, succumbing to the Milwaukee Bucks (108-95), yet it obliterated the NBA record for the most undefeated games to start a season, a distinction previously shared by the Houston Rockets and Washington Capitols at 15-0.

Despite the end of the streak, the Warriors continued their reign. Upon Kerr’s return after 43 games, they stood at the league’s summit with a 39-4 record, placing the iconic 72-win landmark set by the 1995-96 Chicago Bulls within reach.

4. Houston Rockets: 22 Consecutive Wins (2007-2008)

In the 2007-08 NBA season, the Houston Rockets achieved an impressive 22-game winning streak, which stood as the pinnacle of consecutive victories in the modern NBA era until the Miami Heat surpassed it with 27 wins in the 2012-13 season. Some even argue that the Rockets’ streak was more remarkable than Miami’s.

Everything they overcame made the Rockets’ 22-game streak so special. The Rockets faced major challenges, unlike the star-studded Miami Heat squad led by LeBron. Their 7-foot-6 All-Star center, Yao Ming, was sidelined with injuries for almost half of the games during the streak. He eventually had season-ending surgery just 12 games into it.

But even with Yao out, the Rockets just kept rolling. They won 10 more games before the streak finally ended on March 18, 2008 – exactly 50 days after it started on January 29. The Rockets dominated even in those last ten games without their star big man. They won by an average of 14.5 points before the incredible run ended with a 94-74 loss against the Boston Celtics. Overcoming the adversity and winning 22 straight without their best player is what made this streak truly remarkable.

5. Milwaukee Bucks: 20 Consecutive Wins (1970-71)

The 1970-71 Milwaukee Bucks went on an unbelievable tear, winning a franchise-record 20 straight games. This epic run was powered by basketball legends Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Oscar Robertson, the cornerstones of the Bucks’ dominance that season. The 20-game streak ultimately propelled them to win their first-ever NBA championship – a historic feat for the young franchise.

For over a month during that storied 1970-71 season, the Milwaukee Bucks appeared unstoppable. They reeled off consecutive victories, commencing with a 111-105 triumph over the San Francisco Warriors on February 6. The Bucks proceeded to steamroll opponents, amassing win after win in dominant fashion.

It was a truly astounding run of excellence. The Bucks did not taste defeat for 20 straight games, remaining unblemished for over a month. Imagine sustaining such dizzying success for so long. Those 20 consecutive wins were a sight to behold.

The streak finally concluded on March 9 in a thrilling, down-to-the-wire affair against the Chicago Bulls. Though the streak was snapped, those 20 victories exemplified the Bucks at the peak of their powers.

Led by legendary figures Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Oscar Robertson, the Bucks displayed pristine basketball through that stretch. It represented some of the finest play in Milwaukee’s history. This 20-game run paved the way for the franchise’s maiden NBA title later that storied season. It was a period of dominance that shall be forever remembered amongst the annals of Bucks lore.

Final Remarks

The NBA team scoring streaks show how good teamwork and determination help achieve big things. They are imprinted into the memory of basketball enthusiasts and are a source of inspiration for teams striving for greatness.