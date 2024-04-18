Evolve Transporters Named Official Partner of INDYCAR, NTT INDYCAR SERIES

Partnership Includes New INDYCAR Workspace, World-Class Service for Paddock

INDIANAPOLIS (Thursday, April 18, 2024) – Evolve Transporters, a leading motorsports transporter manufacturer, announced April 18 a multiyear agreement to become the official transporter of INDYCAR and the NTT INDYCAR SERIES.

The partnership includes the addition of an Evolve Transporter to the INDYCAR fleet featuring workspace for up to 17 INDYCAR staff members, and on-site service at all NTT INDYCAR SERIES events.

Through the agreement, Evolve Transporters also will provide industry-leading service technicians, a service truck and parts trailer to service the entire INDYCAR paddock beginning at the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach on the Streets of Long Beach, April 19-21.

“As the INDYCAR paddock expands, it is clear there is an increasing need for workspace and transport services,” INDYCAR President Jay Frye said. “Evolve Transporters is well known as a trusted and innovative manufacturer with phenomenal service. We look forward to beginning this new partnership and its many benefits for the sport.”

Evolve Transporters designs, fabricates and maintains premium transporters for motorsports. With 80 highly skilled professionals, at facilities in Cleveland and Indianapolis, the company uses top-quality materials and advanced technology to create efficient and user-friendly mobile solutions. Latest developments include a battery-powered transporter, touchscreen controls and reconfigurable workstations.

The new INDYCAR partnership also expands the paddock relationships the company enjoys with NTT INDYCAR SERIES race teams, manufacturers and suppliers for which Evolve has created custom workspaces, hospitality lounges, engineering centers and more.

“Our team is deeply committed to motorsports, and through our partnership, we’re united in our mission to continuously evolve and improve,” Evolve Transporters CEO Brad Kossow said. “Being at the heart of the racing action allows us to provide unparalleled support to our clients while driving technological advancements and innovation. In addition to at-track support, our recently opened facility in Indianapolis serves as a strategic hub, enabling us to provide comprehensive support to teams and the broader series with greater efficacy. It is a testament to our commitment to the industry.”

The next event for the NTT INDYCAR SERIES is the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach on Sunday, April 21 on the Streets of Long Beach. Coverage begins at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock. Coverage is also available from the INDYCAR Radio Network via the INDYCAR App powered by NTT DATA and SiriusXM channel 218.