PATRICK EMERLING PARTNERS WITH BIG STUDIO GROUP AT TALLADEGA

MOORESVILLE, NC, April 19, 2024 – NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Patrick Emerling announced today that BiG Studio Group, based in Tennessee, will join him as primary marketing partner for this weekend’s Ag-Pro 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Talladega Superspeedway.

“BiG Studio Group is so thankful and proud to be involved in the Talladega NASCAR weekend,” said BiG Studio Group founder Michael Shah. “We are tremendously honored and excited to be a part such a rich history and heart of what America is.”

BiG Studio Group was founded with the mission to be a Film & TV production company that produces entertainment with integrity. The Partners and staff bring years of experience in the industry and provide the highest quality in everything they do.

Faxon Firearms, a family-owned and operated manufacturer of firearms, parts and accessories, will join BiG Studio Group as a marketing partner this weekend.

“I’m excited to get back to Talladega this weekend. I was able to drive from the back last and earn a solid finish there last year. The guys at SS-GreenLight built a fast car that I plan to race to a top 15 finish,” said Emerling. “I appreciate BiG Studio Group, Faxon Firearms and all of my other partners for their support.”

Additionally, Emerling will welcome back season-long partners SimForge (https://simforge.in/), which sells sim racing equipment and accessories; and Frontline Optics, a San Diego sunglasses brand owned by a retired firefighter.

The green flag drops for the Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega Superspeedway at 4:00 p.m. EST. You can catch the race on FOX, MRN and SiriusXM

For more information on Patrick Emerling, visit https://www.patrickemerlingracing.com/ or follow him on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/PatrickEmerling07), X (https://twitter.com/PatrickEmerling) or Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/patrickemerling/).