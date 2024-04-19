Young’s Motorsports Talladega Superspeedway Xfinity Spring Team Preview

Young’s Motorsports | NASCAR Xfinity Series

Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway | Ag-Pro 300

Fast Facts

No. 42 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Leland Honeyman Jr.

Primary Partner(s): Mezrano Law Firm

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Camaro

Crew Chief: Andrew Abbott

2024 Driver Points Position: 21st

2024 Owner Points Position: 23rd

Engine: Earnhardt-Childress Racing

Notes of Interest:

Movin’ on Up!: In January, Young’s Motorsports announced it would graduate from the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series to the NASCAR Xfinity Series full-time in 2024 with rising star Leland Honeyman Jr. behind the wheel of the team’s No. 42 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro for the entire 33-race season continuing with Saturday afternoon’s Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway.

About Leland: The Phoenix, Ariz. native began honing his racing skills at the tender age of two racing Quads. By four years old, he moved into Trophy Karts and then collected three series championships in off-road racing Trophy Karts.

After an instrumental tenure in Go Karts, he moved into the Bandolero competition in 2015 and was crowned a Bandolero National Champion two years later. From there, he moved into Limited Late Models before graduating to the Carolina Pro Late Model Series division in 2021, where he earned championship-runner-up honors and picked up an astounding victory in the annual Hickory (N.C.) Motor Speedway Fall Brawl.

Honeyman, 19, returns to the Mooresville, N.C.-based organization, where he ran an impressive ARCA Menards Series East Series campaign, finishing third in the 2022 championship standings.

During the 2023 season, he made eight NASCAR Xfinity Series starts, highlighted by a 21st-place finish at the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway Road Course.

All-Aboard!: For the ninth of 33 NASCAR Xfinity Series races this season, Mezrano Law Firm will join the Mooresville, N.C.-based team as the primary partner on the No. 42 Chevrolet Camaro for the 113-lap race on Saturday afternoon.

In times of crisis, we lean on the people and institutions which give us strength: our family, our friends, our places of worship, and our community. As attorneys, we find strength in another institution, the justice system.

At Mezrano Law Firm, we believe in the power of the Constitution and are called to uphold the rights granted to us by that document. That is why we take our responsibility as your Alabama injury law firm so seriously.

When you are hurt and need help, we do more than just assert those rights: we lend you our strength so you can begin to heal. Let our family take care of you!

Leland Honeyman Jr. NASCAR Xfinity Series Talladega Superspeedway Stats: Saturday afternoon’s Ag-Pro 300 will mark Honeyman’s inaugural Xfinity Series start at the 2.66-mile superspeedway, the largest oval on the 2024 Xfinity Series schedule.

Leland Honeyman Jr. NASCAR Xfinity Career Stats: Entering Talladega, Honeyman has 16 career NASCAR Xfinity Series races to his credit, earning a career-best 11th place finish at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway after starting 24th in the Call811.com Every Dig. Every Time. 200 for Young’s Motorsports in March 2024.

Since 2023, he has carried an average finish of 24.1.

Texas Motor Speedway | Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 Race Recap: In the eighth race of the 2024 Xfinity Series season, Young’s Motorsports and Honeyman searched for another solid finish in the Lone Star State.

After starting his No. 42 Distributor Wire & Cable Co. Chevrolet Camaro 31st, Honeyman’s steady approach forward would be derailed with a spin in Turn 2 on Lap 80.

Attempting to muscle back through the field, Honeyman would be collected in a Lap 173 incident when the leader of the race broke loose underneath Honeyman and sent the No. 42 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro into the Turn 2 and backstretch wall.

The Young’s Motorsports team diligently repaired his race car, allowing the NASCAR Xfinity Series rookie to return to the track and take the checkered flag in the 31st position.

Calling the Shots: Guiding Honeyman Jr. as crew chief of the No. 42 Mezrano Law Firm Chevrolet Camaro is longtime crew chief Andrew Abbott.

On Saturday, he will be crew chief in his 106th NASCAR Xfinity Series race. In his previous 105 races, he has three top-five and 11 top-10 finishes.

The season’s ninth race will be his sixth tango in the Cotton State as crew chief in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR Xfinity Series at Talladega Superspeedway: This weekend will mark Young’s Motorsports’ first NASCAR Xfinity Series start at Talladega Superspeedway.

However, the Mooresville, N.C.-based team has 19 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series starts at “Dega.”

The organization posted a team-best first-place finish twice at the track, most recently on Saturday, October 2, 2021, with rookie Tate Fogleman at the wheel in the 2021 Chevy Silverado 250.

Truck Series mainstay Spencer Boyd delivered the team’s inaugural Truck Series victory at the famed Alabama superspeedway on October 12, 2019, during the 2019 Sugarland Shines 250 contest.

Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR Xfinity Series History: Since entering the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2024, the Mooresville, N.C. – based organization has logged eight starts and maintains an average starting position of 27.1 and an average finish of 22.8.

Follow on Social Media: For more on Leland Honeyman Jr., please visit LelandHoneymanRacing.com, like him on Facebook (Leland Honeyman Racing) and follow on Instagram (@lelandhoneymanjr) and X |Twitter (@lelandhoneyman3).

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (@youngsmotorsports) and X |Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

Leland Honeyman Jr. Pre-Race Quote:

On Talladega Superspeedway: “I’m excited to get back to superspeedway racing with my Young’s Motorsports crew. After two rough weeks, it’s time to get back into a rhythm and knock out top-20 finishes or better starting on Saturday afternoon with our No. 42 Mezrano Law Firm Chevrolet!”

Race Information:

The Ag-Pro 300 (113 laps | 202 miles) is the ninth of thirty-three (33) NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the 2024 schedule. Qualifying will occur on Friday, April 19, 2024, beginning at 4:30 p.m. The field will take the green flag on Saturday, April 20, 2024, shortly after 3:00 p.m. (4:00 p.m. ET), with live coverage on FOX, the Motor Racing Network (Radio), and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (CT).