Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport

NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Overview-

Talladega Superspeedway; April 20, 2024

Track; Talladega Superspeedway– Oval (2.66-Miles)

Race: Ag-Pro 300; 113 Laps –25/25/63; 300.58 Miles

Date/Broadcast: Saturday; April 13, 2024 12:30 PM/CT (1:30 PM/ET)

TV: FOX and the Fox Sports App

Radio: Motor Racing Network (MRN) – Check Local Listings for affiliate, and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90

Social Media: Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito AutoSport; Facebook, Instagram, and X

Jeb Burton – No. 27 Puryear Tank Lines

Chevrolet Camaro SS Preview- Talladega Superspeedway

News and Notes:

Practice; Similar to 2023 the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) will receive no practice time for Saturday’s Ag-Pro 300.

– Starting Position; With no practice scheduled teams would move directly into qualifying Friday afternoon after technical inspection to determine the starting order for Saturday’s Ag-Pro 300. In 2024, Superspeedway qualifying for the NXS would consist of a two rounds of single car single lap qualifying with the 10 fastest cars in Round 1 moving on to Round 2 to determine the starting order of the Top-10. Rolling onto the racetrack 10th in Round 1, Burton would record a lap of 53.970 at 177.432 mph ranking 37th overall in Round 1 failing to qualify for Round 2. Taking a Owner’s Professional Burton will start the Puryear Tank Lines No. 27 35th inside Row 18 for Saturday afternoon’s Ag-Pro 300.

– Talladega Superspeedway Stats; Burton is defending champion of the Ag-Pro 300, visiting victory lane the last time NXS visit Talladega in April of 2023. Saturday afternoons NXS Ag-Pro 300 will mark Burton’s eighth NXS start at Talladega Superspeedway. In seven previous races, Burton holds an average finish of 8.7 with a 100% lap completion rate with 784 laps completed of the possible 784. Burton has found a true liking to the 2.5-mile Alabama Superspeedway in his NXS career capturing two wins, three Top-Fives, and four Top-10.

Featured Partner

Puryear Tank Lines; Puryear Tank Lines is a family-owned and operated business that dates back 3 generations. Specializing in bulk tank delivery of LPG, butane, liquid asphalt and bulk cement. At Puryear they make it their mission to treat both our clients and employees with respect and provide customers with the service they deserve. Puryear Tank Lines promises to provide high-quality transportation services in a safe and efficient way. Visit Puyear Tank Lines online at PuryearTankLines.com

Parker Retzlaff – No. 31 FUNKAWAY

Chevrolet Camaro SS Preview- Talladega Superspeedway

Practice; Similar to 2023 the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) will receive no practice time for Saturday’s Ag-Pro 300.

– Starting Position; With no practice scheduled teams would move directly into qualifying Friday afternoon after technical inspection to determine the starting order for Saturday’s Ag-Pro 300. In 2024, Superspeedway qualifying for the NXS would consist of a two rounds of single car single lap qualifying with the 10 fastest cars in Round 1 moving on to Round 2 to determine the starting order of the Top-10. Taking his qualification run 19th in Round 1, Retzlaff would record a lap of 53.450 at 179.158 mph ranking 21st overall in Round 1 failing to qualify the EasyCare Chevrolet into the Fast 10 of Round 2. Retzlaff will start the EasyCare No. 31 from the 21st position inside of Row 11 for Saturday afternoon’s Ag-Pro 300.

Talladega Superspeedway Stats; Saturday afternoons NXS Ag-Pro 300 will mark Retzlaff’s second NXS start at Talladega Superspeedway. Last April in his lone start, Retzlaff would have an adventure of a day starting in the fourth position would be involved in an early accident where he would spin backwards down the back straight almost flipping over. From there he would lead two laps and be involved in three more accidents before crossing the finish line in the seventh position after the completion of 121 laps.

Featured Partner

EasyCare; Since 1984, EasyCare has been helping some of the most successful dealerships in the nation drive results in their stores with a full suite of F&I products, forward-thinking training, dealership development, dealer wealth building, and a best-in-class claims experience. EasyCare has the only F&I products named a “MotorTrend Recommended Best Buy” for franchised dealers and has an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau. EasyCare is part of the APCO Holdings family of brands, which has protected over 23 million customers, paid over $3.7 billion in claims, supports over 8,000 dealers, and has over $1B in dealer wealth under management. For more information about EasyCare, please visit Easycare.com.

Jordan Anderson – No. 32 Bommarito.com

Chevrolet Camaro SS Preview- Talladega Superspeedway

News and Notes:

Practice; Similar to 2023 the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) will receive no practice time for Saturday’s Ag-Pro 300.

– Starting Position; With no practice scheduled teams would move directly into qualifying Friday afternoon after technical inspection to determine the starting order for Saturday’s Ag-Pro 300. In 2024, Superspeedway qualifying for the NXS would consist of a two rounds of single car single lap qualifying with the 10 fastest cars in Round 1 moving on to Round 2 to determine the starting order of the Top-10. Qualifying 3rd on track in Round 1, Anderson in his return to Talladega would record a lap of 53.771 at 178.089 mph ranking 32nd overall in Round 1 failing to qualify the Bommarito.com Chevrolet into the Fast 10 of Round 2. Anderson will start the Bommarito.com No. 32 from the 32nd position outside of Row 16 for Saturday afternoon’s Ag-Pro 300.

– Talladega Superspeedway Stats; Saturday afternoons NXS Ag-Pro 300 will mark Anderson’s second NXS start at Talladega Superspeedway. In his lone start in October of 2021, Anderson would start in the 29th position and stay out of trouble the entire day on his way to 5th place finish.

Featured Partner

Bommarito Automotive Group; A primary supporter of Jordan Anderson Racing, Bommarito Automotive Group is celebrating over 50 years in the St. Louis marketplace, the Bommarito Automotive Group currently operates 20 automotive franchises throughout every St. Louis neighborhood led by president John Bommarito and the over 900 dedicated team members. Bommarito is recognized by the St. Louis Business Journal as Missouri’s No. 1 selling automotive group and is currently ranked 52nd in the nation. What once started as a vision to have one Bommarito vehicle in every driveway, is today a reality thanks to the ‘Where Price Sells Cars” mission.

For more information on the Bommarito Automotive Group, visit them online at Bommarito.com, and follow their social channels on Facebook, X, and Instagram.

About Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport

Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito AutoSport is a NASCAR team, owned by owner/driver Jordan Anderson and Bommarito Automotive Group President, John Bommarito. Established in 2017 the organization is fueled by an incredible, close-knit team of employees, fans, and sponsors with a focus on integrity in the pursuit of excellence. Our goal is to embrace the journey we’re on and to never give up – whether on the track, in the pits, or in life. Every single team partner, and fan of ours, is what keeps our race cars running strong and our team performing at the highest level.