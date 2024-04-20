Actor Dylan Sprouse Set for Epic Thrill Ride on Streets of Long Beach

Actor Dylan Sprouse will ride in the Fastest Seat in Sports at the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, leading the field of NTT INDYCAR SERIES drivers to the green flag on Sunday, April 21.

INDYCAR’s Fastest Seat in Sports is a high-speed, high-octane, super-charged racing experience in a custom INDYCAR SERIES car with a special back passenger seat. At almost every race on the schedule, the car advances the field of drivers to the start/finish line to signify the beginning of the race, with a special passenger in the guest seat. Previous participants in the Fastest Seat in Sports include Lady Gaga, Jon Bon Jovi, NBA champion Kawhi Leonard, Channing Tatum, Simu Liu and many others.

“The NTT INDYCAR SERIES is the ultimate racing challenge, and Dylan is set to experience the high speeds and mega intensity of our racing first-hand,” said Penske Entertainment’s Alex Damron. “Leading the field to green on Race Day will be an unforgettable memory.”

Dylan recently wrapped a lead role in the upcoming feature film “Sharpshooter” opposite Mason Gooding. He can most recently be seen starring in “Beautiful Wedding,” directed by Roger Kumble, in which he stars opposite Ginny Gardner. This film is the sequel to the film “Beautiful Disaster,” the first installment of the YA film franchise based on the best-selling series of novels by Jamie McGuire which was released last year.

Dylan also starred in “The Duel” last year, directed by Justin Matthews and Luke Spencer Roberts. The film won the Audience Award at the Mammoth Film Festival and was also Dylan’s first time executive producing a feature film. Earlier in the year, he shot the lead role in the feature film “Aftermath,” an adrenaline-fueled crime thriller with Patrick Lussier directing, and he can be seen in the film “My Fake Boyfriend” on Amazon starring opposite Sarah Hyland and Keiynan Lonsdale for Lionsgate and Buzzfeed.

The NTT INDYCAR SERIES represents the ultimate challenge in racing, with drivers competing at speeds of 200+ mph across a demanding set of ovals and road and street courses.

Sunday’s 85-lap race can be found on USA Network, Peacock, INDYCAR LIVE and the INDYCAR Radio Network at 3 p.m. ET.