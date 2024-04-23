Erik Jones to Miss Race at Dover Motor Speedway

STATESVILLE, N.C. (April 23, 2024) – Erik Jones, driver of the No. 43 Dollar Tree Toyota Camry XSE for LEGACY MOTOR CLUB™, will not compete in this weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series event at Dover Motor Speedway. LEGACY M.C.’s reserve driver Corey Heim will substitute for Jones in this weekend’s 400-mile race.

Jones was involved in a multi-car accident on Lap 157 during Sunday afternoon’s GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway and the 27-year-old was checked and released from the track infield care center. He was then transported to UAB University Hospital in Birmingham, Ala., for further evaluation and testing. Jones returned home to North Carolina on Sunday night and met with specialists in the Charlotte area where it was determined that Jones suffered a compression fracture in a lower vertebra.

Although there has been no timeline set for Jones’s return behind the wheel, he will be in attendance in Dover to help call the race with his crew. Heim, 21, a native of Marietta, Ga., currently competes in the NASCAR Truck Series for TRICON Garage and in the Xfinity Series for Sam Hunt Racing.

“Erik’s long-term health is our number one priority,” said Jimmie Johnson, co-owner of LEGACY M.C. “It will be great to see him at the track Sunday and we intend to give him the time it takes to recover properly. I know Corey will do a great job behind the wheel for the CLUB. In the meantime, our thoughts are with Erik and his wife Holly – they have our total support.”

LEGACY M.C. will request a medical waiver for Jones to remain eligible for the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.

