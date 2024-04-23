Todd Gilliland and the No. 38 A&W All American Food Ford Mustang Dark Horse

Dover (Del.) Motor Speedway Competition Notes

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (April 23, 2024) – Todd Gilliland and the No. 38 team make their annual trip to the Dover (Del.) Motor Speedway. Carrying the momentum from his 8th place finish at the Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, Gilliland looks to rack in another top-10 finish.

Gilliland has a career best finish of 4th at the one-mile track in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, driving the No. 38 Ford F-150 for Front Row Motorsports. In the NASCAR Cup Series, Gilliland has a career best finish of 25th in just two starts.

Track activity will begin on Saturday, April 27th with practice and qualifying at 10:30 am ET. The 400-lap event will take place Sunday, April 28th at 2:00 pm ET. Fans can watch the event live on FS1 or listen in from the Performance Racing Network and Sirius XM channel 90.

No. 38 A&W All American Food Ford Mustang Dark Horse:

DRIVER TODD GILLILAND:

“We’re in a good spot now as a team. We have a lot of good momentum going to a track I haven’t been historically good at, but I have a feeling that will change this weekend. Dover is a wild race, for sure. You feel like you’re flying when dropping into the corner and on the exit with all the banking. It’s a roller coaster.”

CREW CHIEF RYAN BERGENTY:

“Dover is a tough track. Like Todd said, he hasn’t been great there in the past on the Cup side, but in trucks, he’s done pretty well. I think we can translate that success to Sunday.”

