RFK Advance | Dover

Dover Event Info:

Date: Sunday, April 28

Time: 2 p.m. ET

Series: NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Location: Dover, Delaware

Format: 400 Laps, 400 miles, Stages: 125-125-150

TV: FS1

Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90)

Weekend Schedule:

Saturday: 10:30 a.m. ET, Practice (FS1, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday: 11:20 a.m. ET, Qualifying (FS1, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday: 2 p.m. ET, Race (FS1, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Pace Laps:

Dover hosts its lone race date of the season this weekend, a track where Jack Roush has nine wins in the Cup Series alone, third-most of any track on the circuit.

Brad Keselowski and Chris Buescher have combined for three top-10s in the last two races at Dover with an average finish of 11th in that span, and an average qualifying effort of 7.5 since 2022.

Both drivers have also led laps at Dover in the last two years as last season both finished top-10 after starting inside the top five.

6 Team Info:

Crew Chief: Matt McCall

Partner: BuildSubmarines.com

17 Team Info:

Crew Chief: Scott Graves

Partner: Fastenal

Keselowski at Dover

Starts: 25

Wins: 1 (2012)

Top-10s: 11

Poles: 2 (2014, 2016)

Keselowski makes his 26th Cup start at Dover this weekend. He has a 12.9 average finish with one win (2012) and 11 top-10 finishes.

Keselowski won the 2012 fall race in the No. 2 car, and additionally has two runner-up finishes, both of which came in 2014. Most recently, he finished eighth last season after starting fourth.

Keselowski’s average starting position stands at 11.2 with two poles (2014, 2016) and 14 top-10 starting efforts.

He also made 12 combined additional starts in the Xfinity and Truck series, earning an Xfinity win in 2009 in the No. 88 with seven overall top-10s in 10 starts.

Buescher at Dover

Starts: 13

Wins: —

Top-10s: 2

Poles: 1 (2022)

Buescher makes his 14th Cup start at Dover this weekend, where he’s coming off two-straight top-10 finishes in the last two seasons.

In 2023 he qualified fifth and went on to finish ninth, just a season after earning the pole (the first of his career) before finishing eighth.

He has an average starting position of 17th with four-straight starts inside the top-10.

He also made four Xfinity starts in the No. 60 entry, earning one win (2015) with three top-10s overall.

RFK Historically at Dover

Cup Wins: 9 (Mark Martin, 1997, 1998, 1999, 2004; Greg Biffle, 2005, 2008; Matt Kenseth, 2006, 2011; Carl Edwards, 2007)

The Monster Mash: RFK’s nine wins in the NCS at Dover ranks third for the organization trailing only Michigan and Bristol with 14 and 12, respectively. Dover also ranks third in top-fives (52) and third in top-10s (87) for the organization.

Get the Broom: RFK swept the NCS and NASCAR Xfinity Series spring races at Dover in 2004 and 2011, and won both the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (NCTS) and NCS races at the track in 2006.

First in the First State: RFK has won in all three major NASCAR series at Dover (9 NCS, 6 NXS and 2 NCTS). RFK won its first race at Dover in the NCS from the pole in the fall of 1997 with former driver Mark Martin.

To Xfinity and Beyond: RFK has recorded six victories at the one-mile oval in the NASCAR Xfinity Series with drivers Chris Buescher, Greg Biffle and Carl Edwards. Buescher recorded his victory in June 2015, Biffle earned victories in the spring event in both 2002 and 2004, while Edwards took the checkered flag in the spring of 2007 and swept both races in 2011.

Tale of the Tape: RFK has started 224 NCS races at Dover with 87 top-10 and 52 top-five finishes along with seven poles. Former drivers Mark Martin (1997, 1998, 1999, 2004), Greg Biffle (2005, 2008), Matt Kenseth (2006, 2011) and Carl Edwards (2007) are responsible for RFK’s combined nine Cup wins at the 1-mile track. Overall, a Jack Roush Ford has led 3918 laps at Dover.

RFK Dover Wins

1997-2 Martin Cup

1998-2 Martin Cup

1999-2 Martin Cup

2000-1 Busch Truck

2002-1 Biffle NXS

2004-1 Martin Cup

2004-1 Biffle NXS

2005-1 Biffle Cup

2006-1 Kenseth Cup

2006-1 Martin Truck

2007-2 Edwards Cup

2007-1 Edwards NXS

2008-2 Biffle Cup

2011-1 Kenseth Cup

2011-1 Edwards NXS

2011-2 Edwards NXS

2015-1 Buescher NXS

Last Time Out & Where They Stand

Talladega: Keselowski finished second for the second-straight week in a heartbreaker on the final lap. Buescher finished 25th.

Points Standings (6: 14th, 17: 16th): Keselowski is up three spots to sole possession of 14th, while Buescher is tied with the No. 22 for 15th. Overall, just 12 points separate positions 11-16.