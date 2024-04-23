TRICON Adds Brett Moffitt to No. 1 Lineup

2018 Champion Joins TRICON For Multi-Race Slate

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (April 23, 2024) – TRICON Garage (TRICON) announced today that 2018 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (NCTS) champion Brett Moffitt has signed with the team to pilot the No. 1 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro in multiple events.

The longtime Truck Series standout will make his season debut at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, MO on May 4, and is currently slated to compete alongside veteran signal-caller Seth Smith. Last year, Smith helped make NASCAR history at Kansas Speedway, guiding Toni Breidinger to a top-15 finish – the best debut by a female in NCTS history.

Moffitt brings a lengthy and decorated Truck Series resume with him to TRICON. In 93 career starts, the Grimes, Iowa native has tallied 13 victories, 40 top-fives and 54 top-10s with over 12,500 laps led. Nearly half of those victories have come at speedways between one and two miles in length, including a victory at Kansas in October of 2020.

The 31-year-old’s Toyota Tundra TRD Pro will feature support from Concrete Supply, Destiny Homes, JMT Trucking and Aspen Aire.

“I’ve been eager to get back behind the wheel and I’ve been looking for the right team that can consistently compete for wins. TRICON has shown a lot of speed this year and I’m looking forward to getting in the No. 1 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro at Kansas Speedway in a couple of weeks,” said Moffitt. “Thanks to Toyota, TRICON, Concrete Supply, Destiny Homes and all of our partners for giving me the opportunity to get back on track and chase trophies.”

The Heart of America 200 at Kansas Speedway will be televised live on FOX Sports 1 on Saturday, May 4, with radio coverage provided by the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

About TRICON Garage

TRICON Garage is Toyota Racing Development’s flagship NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series organization fielding five full-time Toyota Tundra TRD Pros. Under ownership by former NASCAR driver David Gilliland, businessman Johnny Gray and industry veteran Kevin Ray, TRICON is actively involved in three different industries – racing, fabrication and transportation. The team operates out of three buildings totaling 60,000 square feet in Mooresville, North Carolina.