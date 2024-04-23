Connor Mosack to Make Select Starts Aboard Spire Motorsports No. 7 Chevy Silverado

Former Kansas ARCA Winner Primed to Hone Intermediate Track Skills

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (April 23, 2024) – Connor Mosack has been given the nod to join Spire Motorsports’ all-star lineup and handle the driving chores in select NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (NCTS) races, beginning with the May 4 Heart of America 200 at Kansas Speedway.

Pinnacle Racing Group will be represented on the hood of Mosack’s No. 7 Silverado at the mile-and-a-half Kansas City (Kan.) oval, while Chevrolet Accessories will be showcased on his truck’s upper quarter panels. The Friends of Jaclyn Foundation will appear on the lower-rear quarter panels.

In addition to the Heart of America 200, Mosack will also pilot to the No. 7 Silverado later this summer at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 24 and Pocono Raceway on July 12. He’ll be back in the seat during the NCTS playoffs when the division returns to Kanas Speedway September 27 and again at Homestead-Miami Speedway on October 26.

“I’m really excited to run these handful of races with Spire this year,” said Mosack. “The 7 team has been really strong and the tracks we’re going to are some of my favorites. Thank you to Spire, Chevrolet, and PRG for giving me the opportunity.”

Over the first seven races of the 2024 NCTS campaign, Spire Motorsports No. 7 team has earned one pole, two wins, five top fives and led 268 laps with four different drivers including Corey LaJoie, Kyle Busch, Connor Zilisch and Sammy Smith.

Mosack, 25, is an accomplished and versatile racer who began his career in 2017 in the US Legends Cars ranks and has since made multiple starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, NCTS and ARCA Menards Series.

In 2023, Mosack competed in select ARCA Menards Series events and put the competition on notice with a 3.5 average finish over six races, including a win last September at Kansas Speedway. He is a veteran of 24 Xfinity Series races with his best results coming at Watkins Glen International (fifth) and Portland (Ore.) International Raceway (eighth).

He finished 19th at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in his lone NCTS start of 2024 and logged a solid fourth-place finish in ARCA Menards Series competition a week later at Phoenix Raceway.

In additional to his time on the national stage, Mosack has experience racing in the Trans Am TA2 division, on the CARS Tour, and in the Pro and Super Late Model ranks.

“Connor Mosack has proven he has the chops to compete at this level, so we’re eager to see him take the wheel of Spire Motorsports’ No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado,” said Spire Motorsports president Doug Duchardt. “Connor has put in the work and has excelled at practically every level. He’s a versatile racer and a proven winner. We think he’s a great addition to our driver lineup.”

The Heart of America 200 from Kansas Speedway will be televised live on FS1 Saturday, May 4 beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time. The eighth of 23 NCTS races on the 2024 schedule will be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

About Chevrolet …

Founded in 1911 in Detroit, Chevrolet is now one of the world’s largest car brands. Chevrolet models include electric and fuel-efficient vehicles that feature engaging performance, design that makes the heart beat, passive and active safety features and easy-to-use technology, all at a value. More information on Chevrolet models can be found at www.chevrolet.com.

About Pinnacle Racing Group …

Headquartered in Mooresville, N.C., Pinnacle Racing Group (PRG) is a professional multifaceted motorsports team specializing in providing productive and fulfilling careers for team members, while also being a leader in on-track performance and driver development primarily in the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Series (NAAPWS), zMAX CARS Tour Series and the ARCA Menards Series (AMS).

About the Friends of Jaclyn Foundation …

The Friends of Jaclyn Foundation aims to improve the quality of life for children battling pediatric brain tumors and other childhood cancers by pairing them with local teams, clubs and community groups. For more information, please log on to Friendsofjaclyn.org.

About Spire Motorsports …

Spire Motorsports is a NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race team co-owned by long-time NASCAR industry executives Jeff Dickerson and Thaddeus “T.J.” Puchyr. In 2024, Spire Motorsports will campaign the Nos. 7, 71 and 77 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1s in the NASCAR Cup Series with drivers Corey LaJoie, Zane Smith and Carson Hocevar, respectively. The team will also field the Nos. 7, 71 and 77 Chevrolet Silverados full time in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. An all-star driver lineup will rotate throughout the 2024 season in the No. 7 Chevy. Rajah Caruth will drive the No. 71 entry and Chase Purdy rounds out the team’s fleet of Chevrolets in the No. 77.

Spire Motorsports earned its inaugural NASCAR Cup Series victory in its first full season of competition when Justin Haley took the checkered flag in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway on July 7, 2019. Less than three years later, William Byron drove Spire Motorsports’ No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado to its inaugural NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series win on April 7, 2022, at Martinsville Speedway. The team’s most recent win came on April 12, 2024, when Kyle Busch took the took the checkered flag in the SpeedyCash.com 250 at Texas Motor Speedway.