NHRA AT CHARLOTTE 1: Team Chevy Race Advance | Notes & Quotes

CHEVROLET IN NHRA

2024 NHRA FOUR-WIDE NATIONALS

zMAX DRAGWAY

CONCORD, NORTH CAROLINA

TEAM CHEVY RACE ADVANCE | NOTES & QUOTES

APRIL 26-28, 2024

CHEVROLET AND JOHN FORCE RACING LOOKS TO REPEAT LAST YEAR’S DOUBLE-UP AT zMAX DRAGWAY FOR THIS WEEKEND’S NHRA FOUR-WIDE NATIONALS

Notes:

Team Chevy next heads to the 2024 NHRA Four-Wide Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway April 26-28, 2024.

Starting the season strong, the trio of John Force Racing drivers and teams look to this weekend’s NHRA Four-Wide Nationals to return to the Winner’s Circle, adding to Chevrolet’s 161 wins in Funny Car and 20 wins in Top Fuel.

Of note, John Force Racing will have a major partnership announcement tomorrow, Thursday, April 25, at 9 a.m. ET.

John Force Racing heads to zMAX Dragway this weekend looking to defend last year’s double-up by Austin Prock (Top Fuel) and Robert Hight (Funny Car).

John Force, driver of the PEAK Antifreeze and Coolant Chevrolet Camaro SS Funny Car, enters Charlotte this weekend the winningest Four-Wide Funny Car driver at the track with four wins. Force defeated his daughter Ashley by .021-seconds in 2010 to claim the inaugural event victory. Force additionally won back-to-back in 2021 and 2022 where he also qualified No. 1 in both events.

Austin Prock, driver of the Cornwell Tools Chevrolet Camaro SS Funny Car, won last year’s Four-Wide event at Charlotte in Top Fuel, and enters Charlotte this weekend leading the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Funny Car points standings. Robert Hight, Prock’s teammate and who he is filling in for while sidelined for medical reasons in Funny Car, also won last year’s event in Funny Car while setting the track record later in the Fall.

Finishing runner-up at the Las Vegas Four-Wide event, Prock will also take part in this weekend’s Mission Foods #2Fast2Tasty Challenge. Bonus points and a cash prize are up for grabs in the unique race-within-a-race format.

Brittany Force, Team Chevy Top Fuel driver and two-time champion, enters Charlotte this weekend as one of only eight pro drivers to have won Four-Wide events at both The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and zMAX Dragway in Charlotte.

Force became the first woman to win a Four-Wide event with her victory in 2016, and is pursuing her third championship in the car that set the current NHRA national elapsed time record of 3.623 seconds (Reading, 2019), and the current national speed record of 338.94 mph (Pomona, 2022).

Force, after finishing runner-up in Las Vegas, will also participate in the Mission Foods #2Fast2Tasty Challenge at Charlotte in Top Fuel this weekend.

Pro Stock saw Deric Kramer racing to victory for the Bowtie brand in 2023’s Four-Wide Nationals, after Matt Hartford qualified No. 1. Both look to either defend or capture the 2024 NHRA Four-Wide Nationals Wally trophy.

Quotes:﻿

BRITTANY FORCE, DRIVER OF THE MONSTER ENERGY CHEVROLET TOP FUEL DRAGSTER:

“Our team is looking forward to Charlotte, the second Four-Wide of the season. We have had success in the past at zMAX (Dragway), and would love to get our first win of the season.”

AUSTIN PROCK, DRIVER OF THE CORNWELL TOOLS CHEVROLET CAMARO SS FUNNY CAR:

“I think everybody will be a little bit better going into the Four-Wide, especially on the starting line just because they got all their tendencies out the way (last week at Las Vegas). In the first one (Four-Wide of the season), it always seems like everyone struggles a little bit more. But I’ve had personal success there (at Charlotte). This race car that I’m driving has had a lot of success there, so I’m looking forward to it. Last time in the spring last year, my Top Fuel dragster and this Funny Car right here doubled-up together. Maybe we can double up with Brittany (Force) this year. That’d be pretty special.”

Can the team continue its success?

“I believe so. I don’t see why not. This team is just honed in right now, and our package is working, so we’ve just got to keep making smart decisions. I’ve got to keep making smart decisions driving this thing and we’ll see where our cards fall. But like I’ve said all year, if everybody does their best over here, we’re going to be hard to beat every weekend.”

Has your success hit you yet?

“No, it still really hasn’t hit me. I’m living a fairy tale right now. I think it’s a good thing that it hasn’t hit me. I think we just need to keep our head down and keep focused and keep doing the job we’re doing because it’s been working. So don’t get too high, don’t get too low, but we’ve definitely got to celebrate the year we’ve had.”

JOHN FORCE, DRIVER OF THE PEAK ANTIFREEZE & COOLANT CHEVROLET CAMARO SS FUNNY CAR:

“Bruton Smith built the Four-Wides at Charlotte and at Vegas, and it has created a lot of excitement with the fans. It is tough on the crew chiefs and the drivers. There is a lot going on there when you talk about each lane having over 10,000 horsepower. That’s 40,000 horsepower, and I think that is more than an entire NASCAR field, but I love it.”

How to Watch:

The 2024 NHRA Four-Wide Nationals kick off Friday, April 26 at zMAX Dragway with qualifying airing Sunday at 11 a.m. ET. The NHRA Four-Wide Nationals Finals air at 6 p.m. ET, also on Sunday. All sessions from Charlotte air with NHRA on FOX on FOX Sports 1 (FS1). Coverage streams live throughout the weekend on NHRA.tv, and is available via AppleTV, Android TV, and Roku devices.

TEAM CHEVY BY THE NUMBERS:

1,448: Round wins for John Force (1st all-time).

626: Round wins for Robert Hight; 13th all-time. Cruz Pedregon (Funny Car), sits 12th, with 628.

166: Number of career No. 1 qualifiers for John Force (1st all-time).

161: Number of Chevrolet Racing Funny Car wins since 1967.

84: Number of career No. 1 qualifiers for Robert Hight (6th all-time). Tony Schumacher (Top Fuel) is fifth with 88.

81: Number of Chevrolet Racing Funny Car wins with the Camaro SS body.

47: Number of career No. 1 qualifiers for Brittany Force.

28: Number of NHRA championships Chevrolet holds as a manufacturer since entering the first in 1966. This is the seventh-consecutive award and ninth in 11 seasons. No other manufacturer has won it more than Chevrolet.

25: Wins by John Force in a Chevrolet-bodied Funny Car.

20: Chevrolet career Top Fuel wins in NHRA.

16: Number of Chevrolet career wins by Brittany Force.

7: Number of Funny Car driver championships.

2: Number of Top Fuel driver championships.

