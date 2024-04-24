AMKUS RESCUE SYSTEMS TO CONTINUE AS OFFICIAL RESCUE TOOLS OF NHRA

INDIANAPOLIS (April 24, 2024) – NHRA officials announced today that AMKUS Rescue Systems, which has been an industry leader in motorsports for more than 40 years, will continue as the “Official Rescue Tools of NHRA” as part of a multi-year agreement. It continues a lengthy partnership between the two brands, as AMKUS has been the “Official Rescue Tools of NHRA” since 2014.

The multi-year extension ensures AMKUS will be the official supplier of rescue equipment to the Simpson NHRA Safety Safari, including updating safety equipment as technology mandates. AMKUS will continue to work closely with Simpson NHRA Safety Safari as well, conducting annual training sessions to help ensure the safest possible environment for NHRA race teams.

“The safety of our drivers and first responders are at the forefront of all that we do,” said Emilie Maheu, AMKUS Rescue Systems president. “It is an honor to continue our partnership with NHRA, providing support to the NHRA Safety Safari team nationwide. Our entire organization appreciates the dedication of the safety team and their commitment to live-saving efforts.”

As part of the partnership, AMKUS will designate an “AMKUS Honorary Safety Safari Crew Member” at each national event, as the honoree will observe alongside the Simpson NHRA Safety Safari for one day at the race.

For four-plus decades, AMKUS has been a reliable named in motorsports, working with the likes of NHRA, NASCAR, IMSA and the World of Outlaws. The company provides first responders with life-saving extrication equipment, which has made them an ideal partner for NHRA for more than 10 years.

“We’re thrilled to continue this partnership with AMKUS as the Official Rescue Tools of NHRA. Their team plays a valuable role in keeping our racers safe and providing our Simpson NHRA Safety Safari team with the best rescue tools possible,” NHRA Vice President and Chief Development Officer Brad Gerber said. “They’re a trusted name in motorsports and have been a great partner with NHRA since 2014, and we look forward to working with them for years to come.”

For more information on AMKUS, please visit www.AMKUS.com. For more information on NHRA, including the 2024 schedule, please visit www.NHRA.com.

About AMKUS

AMKUS Rescue Systems provides first responders with life-saving extrication equipment that makes our communities safer, healthier and more productive. Our tools are Made in the USA and are designed to be Simple. Rugged. Reliable. AMKUS has been supporting the race industry for more than 40 years and is honored to partner with distinguished groups including NHRA, NASCAR, IMSA, and World of Outlaws. For more information, visit AMKUS.com.

About NHRA

Headquartered in San Dimas, Calif., NHRA is the primary sanctioning body for the sport of drag racing in the United States. NHRA presents 20 national events featuring the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series and NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, as well as the Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by LearnEV+, NHRA Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown™, NHRA Holley EFI Factory X and Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage NHRA Mountain Motor Pro Stock at select national events. NHRA provides competition opportunities for drivers of all levels in the NHRA Summit Racing Series and NHRA Street Legal™. NHRA also offers the NHRA Jr. Street® program for teens and the Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League® for youth ages 5 to 17. With 110 Member Tracks, NHRA allows racers to compete at a variety of locations nationally and internationally. NHRA’s Youth and Education Services® (YES) Program reaches over 30,000 students annually to ignite their interest in automotive and racing related careers. NHRA’s streaming service, NHRA.tv®, allows fans to view all NHRA national events as well as exclusive features of the sport. In addition, NHRA owns and operates three racing facilities: Gainesville Raceway in Florida; Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park; and In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in Southern California. For more information, log on to www.NHRA.com, or visit the official NHRA pages on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.