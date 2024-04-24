PATRICK EMERLING PARTNERS WITH GOONTAPE AT DOVER

MOORESVILLE, NC, April 24, 2024 – NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Patrick Emerling announced today that Goontape will join him as primary marketing partner for this weekend’s BetRivers 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Dover Motor Speedway.

“Goontape is absolutely fired up to be sponsoring Patrick Emerling and his number 07 SS-GreenLight Racing Ford Mustang this weekend at Dover International Raceway for the NASCAR Xfinity Series BetRivers 200! Patrick and his team are huge supporters of Goontape and what we stand for, and we cannot be more excited to cheer him on as he battles for the checkered flag,” said Goontape president Adam Totter. “Give ‘em hell, Pat!”

If you’re a tactical athlete looking for an edge, Goontape’s moisture activated Raid Tape has you covered. It’s made from an ultra soft blend of natural and synthetic fibers to help keep you on-target and in the fight, even when the work gets wet. It’s also made proudly in America so you know it won’t quit until the job is done – just like you. It’s Soft Tape for Rough Work! Raid Responsibly…

Feebs Distilling will join Goontape as an associate sponsor for the BetRivers 200. Feebs Distilling is a craft distillery that produces fine brandies (apple, blueberry, blackberry, peach and strawberry), as well as Unaged Korn Whiskey, Aged Whiskey and Bourbon, using the freshest local ingredients. Samples, bottles and merchandise are available for purchase in their tasting room in Milford, DE. Bottles are available in many area stores.

“Huge thanks to Goontape and Feebs Distilling for coming on board this weekend! Those guys are a lot of fun, and they both offer high-quality products that I’m proud to represent,” said Emerling. “I had a strong run last weekend until I was caught up in Big One. I’m looking to build on that momentum this weekend and earn a strong finish that matches how hard my team at SS-GreenLight Racing and I have been working.”

Additionally, Emerling will welcome back season-long partners SimForge (https://simforge.in/), which sells sim racing equipment and accessories; and Frontline Optics, a San Diego sunglasses brand owned by a retired firefighter.

The green flag drops for the BetRivers 200 at Dover Motor Speedway at 1:30 p.m. EST. You can catch the race on FS1, PRN and SiriusXM.

For more information on Patrick Emerling, visit https://www.patrickemerlingracing.com/ or follow him on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/PatrickEmerling07), X (https://twitter.com/PatrickEmerling) or Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/patrickemerling/).

To learn more about Goontape, visit them online at https://goontape.com/.