What To Do After a Car Accident in Atlanta?

Busy highways, congested streets, and distracted drivers being unmindful while driving have resulted in most car crashes in Atlanta. Being a metro area, this region is home to over 4.6 million people. Close to 81% of them make use of cars to commute to their workplace and other destinations. An average driver spends roughly 70 hours annually stuck in traffic in Atlanta.

In 2023, Atlanta Police Department officers were allocated to nearly 28,278 car crash scenes. If you calculate it, that is more than three accidents in an hour. Additionally, the Georgia Electronic Accident Reporting System doesn’t reveal the number of car crashes that led to serious injuries or even deaths.

However, information can be obtained from other sources, like the Georgia Department of Transportation’s Crash Data Dashboard. It reveals that 182,521 motor vehicle crashes took place in Atlanta between 2018 and 2022. The crashes took the lives of 387 people and resulted in 69,113 injuries.

The number of motor vehicle crash deaths has gone up in Atlanta in recent years. Between 2018 and 2020, close to 55 people lost their lives because of car crashes. The number increased to 96 in 2021. And in 2022, there were 88 deaths because of car crashes in Atlanta. The figures shared are alarming because it’s all taking place when the world has been introduced to secure road design and advanced automobile safety systems.

Every car crash leaves a person traumatized and injured. The crash victims rarely know how to respond to the situation and do what needs to be done. In this article, we will shed light on what you can do when you encounter a car crash in Atlanta.

Take a Look at Your Injuries

No accident sets you free from bruises and injuries. And some injuries might not be visible immediately after the crash. But if you notice severe cuts and scratches that have caused ample bleeding, it is necessary to ask for medical help. You need to dial 911 and ask for the assistance you need so that you can carry out the other steps required after the crash.

Usually, a car crash results in spinal cord injuries, head injuries, traumatic brain injuries, broken bones, ligament tears, whiplash, and many more. You need to notice your health changes over time to realize how the accident affected you. You might face severe pain throughout the body that might remain numb in the beginning and become acute as time passes.

Therefore, make sure you seek medical help and get your injuries addressed. The medical team at work will alert you to other injuries and physical discomforts that might take place.

Take Videos and Photos of the Accident Scene

Know that eventually, you have to speak with an Atlanta car accident lawyer to seek compensation for your losses and damages. The lawyers are going to ask for proof, and that’s what you need to gather once you’ve received the required medical help.

You should take pictures and videos of the cars involved in the accident. Also, take images of the damages that have been done to your car. You can also click on pictures of the injuries that you’ve had to face. Take all the images from various angles so that they give a complete idea of the extent of damage that has been done. Make sure that you preserve the images until you’ve received your legal compensation.

Get Insurance and Contact Data

It is necessary to exchange contact and insurance data with the other driver. Make sure that you take their contact details, including phone numbers, and note down the insurance details. You should also make a note of the insurance company, its contact number, and the policy number.

If you see passengers in other cars, obtain their contact information as well. It will be helpful if they decide to offer statements much later.

Connect With a Car Accident Lawyer

Once you have received medical attention and have collected the required data, you need to share it with a lawyer. Atlanta Personal Injury Law Firm states that a lawyer plays a key role in letting you know whether you qualify to file a lawsuit. That aside, they will assess your case and its strengths. That way, they know all the evidence that needs to be used to make it compelling, so that obtaining justice and compensation is not a problem.

That aside, the lawyer will also let you know about the probable settlement payout and will let you have a practical expectation about it. Once you receive it, you can use the money to cover all the economic and non-economic damages you’ve faced.

In conclusion, FARS (Fatality Analysis Reporting System), shared that in 2021, 39,508 fatal crashes in Atlanta resulted in 42,939 deaths. It seems to be the highest number in the last 16 years. Hence, people must exercise caution while driving so that they stay safe. Just in case you do face a car crash, the steps mentioned above are what you should do to put the issue to rest.