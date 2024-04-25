Weekend schedule for Dover

The NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series travel to Dover Motor Speedway this weekend as the ARCA Menards Series jump starts the action Friday night. Martin Truex Jr. is the defending Cup Series race winner and has four previous victories at Dover. Truex, however, is winless this year and will be looking to repeat for his first victory of the season.

Legacy Motor Club owner/driver Jimmie Johnson holds the record for the most Cup Series wins at Dover (11) and will attempt to add one more to his resume at the one-mile concrete track.

Dover will be the final race of the Xfinity Series Dash 4 Cash incentive program with drivers Ryan Sieg, Jesse Love, Riley Herbst and Anthony Alfredo competing for the $100,000 bonus.

The CRAFTSMAN Truck Series is off but returns to competition on Saturday, May 4 at 8 p.m. ET for the Heart Of America 200.

NASCAR PressPass will be available throughout the weekend post-qualifying and post-race for the Cup and Xfinity Series. You can also follow all of the ARCA Menards Series action on the ARCA Race Center page.

All times are Eastern.

Friday, April 26

12:40 p.m.: ARCA Practice (All Entries)

1:40 p.m.: ARCA Qualifying (Impound) Timed, All Entries

3 p.m.: Xfinity Practice (Timed) All Entries, 20 Minutes – FS2

3:30 p.m.: Xfinity Qualifying (Impound) All Entries, Single Vehicle, 2 Laps – FS2

8 p.m.: ARCA General Tire 150 – FS2

Saturday, April 27

10:30 a.m.: Cup Series Practice (Timed) Groups A & B – 20 Minutes each group

11:20 a.m.: Cup Series Qualifying (Impound) Groups A & B, Single Vehicle, 2 Laps, 2 Rounds

1:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series BetRivers 200

Distance: 200 miles (200 Laps)

Stages end on Lap 45, Lap 90, Lap 200

FS1/PRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Purse: $1,420,381

Sunday, April 28

2 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series Würth 400

FS1/PRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Distance: 400 miles (400 laps)

Stages end on Lap 120, Lap 250, Lap 400

Purse: $7,992,801