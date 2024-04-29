Black’s Tire Celebrates 95th Anniversary with Kaulig Racing at Darlington Raceway

Daniel Hemric to Drive No. 31 Black’s Tire Camaro ZL1 for Goodyear 400

LEXINGTON, N.C. (April 29, 2024) – Black’s Tire (BTS) will celebrate its 95th anniversary with the help of Kaulig Racing at Darlington Raceway.

BTS, a longtime partner in NASCAR’s top series, will be the primary partner onboard Daniel Hemric’s No. 31 Camaro ZL1 for the Goodyear 400.

As one of Goodyear’s leading tire partners in the Darlington area, BTS is excited to showcase its throwback colors and logo in the Goodyear 400 for the second year-in-a-row with Kaulig Racing, previously acting as the primary partner of the team’s No. 16 Camaro ZL1 with AJ Allmendinger in the 2023 Goodyear 400.

“We’re excited to team up with our friends at Kaulig Racing for the second time at Darlington!” said Ricky Benton, president at Black’s Tire. “With this year being our 95th anniversary, we thought what better way to celebrate than to use our ‘throwback’ colors for NASCAR’s annual throwback weekend?“

With many of its 70 locations in The Lady in Black’s backyard, BTS will once again give back to its customers and team members by offering them a chance to bring their moms to the track for an afternoon of action-packed racing as part of its Mother’s Day promotion. Coining the phrase “Let’s Go Together”, BTS ensures all who walk through its doors feel like family.

“Not only are we excited to team up with Black’s Tire for its 95th anniversary, but we have the chance to help thank moms of BTS employees and customers on Mother’s Day,” said Chris Rice, president of Kaulig Racing. We’re proud to partner with an organization that values family as much as we do at Kaulig Racing. We can’t wait to take on ‘Too Tough To Tame’ together.”

The Goodyear 400 will kick off on Sunday, May 12 at 3 PM ET with coverage on FS1.



About Kaulig Racing:

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time, multi-car NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has earned 23 NXS wins, made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started, and won two regular-season championships. In 2021, the team competed in select NCS events, before expanding to a two-car, full-time NCS team in 2022 and adding a third, part-time entry during the 2023 season. Since its first NCS start in 2021, the team has earned two wins. Kaulig Racing is currently fielding two full-time entries in the NCS and continues to field three full-time NXS entries, with a part-time fourth entry at select events. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.