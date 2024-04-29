Buescher 17th, Keselowski 30th in Hard-Fought Day at The Monster Mile

Early Spin and Tire Issues Dampen Day for No. 6 Team

DOVER, D.E. (April 28, 2024) – Dover Motor Speedway served as the 11th points paying race for the NASCAR Cup Series this season, with both RFK Racing drivers looking to build off a strong start to the season

6 Recap

Coming off two straight runner-up finishes (Texas, Talladega), Brad Keselowski and the No. 6 team looked to ride their momentum into a victory at Dover Motor Speedway.

Starting from the 24th position, the BuildSubmarines.com Ford was quick from the start. Keselowski passed 11 cars during the first stage, putting him in the 13th position with just a handful of laps left in stage one. Unfortunately, the No. 6 car would go for a spin while trying to make the pass for 12th with just four laps to go in the stage, putting Keselowski back to 33rd to start stage two, one lap down.

The No. 6 team spent the beginning of stage two fighting to get into the free pass position, hopeful that a caution would come out to get back on the lead lap. The BuildSubmarines.com Ford looked to be making good lap time just before Keselowski made contact with the outside wall after cutting down a right front tire with under 30 laps to go in the stage. The No. 6 team went to work on the suspension of Keselowski’s ride, but his Ford could not be repaired to reach the same strong lap times it had earlier.

Now multiple laps down with a damaged race car, Keselowski would carry the BuildSubmarines.com Ford home to a 30th place finish in Dover.

17 Recap

Buescher had a more uneventful afternoon in the Fastenal Ford, beginning his day from the 18th position.

The Texas native showed speed in the first stage, making his way up to the 14th position when the green-checkered flag flew. Buescher made note that the car was a little tight, so crew chief Scott Graves went to work to make adjustments.

Stage two served uneventful for Buescher, as he would once again finish 14th in the Fastenal Ford.

After struggling during the start of stage three, the No. 17 team made their final pit stop inside of the final 75 laps, chasing down a top-10 finish. After a multi-car incident on lap 329, the race would restart with just over 60 laps remaining. Buescher was able to drive his way to the 17th position to cap off his day at the Monster Mile.

Up Next

Kansas Speedway hosts race No. 12 for the Cup Series next weekend. Race coverage Sunday is set for 3 p.m. ET on FS1, with radio coverage on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90).

