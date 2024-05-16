Shore Lunch, Dutch Boy® Paints To Sponsor ARCA Menards Series at Elko

TEMPERANCE, Mich. (May 16, 2024) – The ARCA Menards Series’ annual visit to Elko Speedway will carry the entitlement sponsorship from two long-time series partners, Shore Lunch and Dutch Boy® Paints. The Shore Lunch 250 Presented by Dutch Boy® Paints is set for Saturday, August 3 at the tight 0.375-mile oval located just outside of Minneapolis/St. Paul.

The ARCA Menards Series first raced at Elko Speedway in 2012, with current NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Brennan Poole scoring the victory. Other winners include the series’ all-time leading winner Frank Kimmel in 2013, current NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver and 2015 ARCA Menards Series champion Grant Enfinger in 2014, Austin Theriault in his 2017 championship season, 2024 ARCA Menards Series winner at Daytona International Speedway Gus Dean in 2018, five-time NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series winner and two-time NASCAR Xfinity Series winner Chandler Smith in 2019, six-time NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series winner Corey Heim won in 2021, current NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Sammy Smith, who scored his first career series win last season at Phoenix Raceway, won in 2022, and reigning ARCA Menards Series champion Jesse Love won in 2023.

“Elko Speedway is known for the full contact fender-to-fender racing that has been the hallmark of the ARCA Menards Series for more than 70 years,” said ARCA president Ron Drager. “Every former winner at Elko is either a former series champion or has gone on to race and be successful in one of the three NASCAR national series. We look forward to seeing which one of our current drivers joins that exclusive list in 2024.”

Shore Lunch soups, breading, and batters first partnered with ARCA series sponsor Menards in 2016. The business-to-business relationship between Menards, the country’s third-largest home improvement retailer, and Homegrown Family Foods, a leading food company with brands such as Kentucky Kernal, Southern Biscuit, Southeastern Mills, Crockery Gourmet along with Shore Lunch, brings opportunities to showcase the entire line of the company’s brands to the Minneapolis/St. Paul area’s Menards customer base and racing community.

“The 2023 Shore Lunch 200 was one of the most exciting races of the season,” said Keith Vines COO for Homegrown Family Foods. “The fans saw a great race and we anticipate the Shore Lunch 250 at the Elko Speedway in August will be very exciting and look forward to being part of the race. Homegrown Family Foods is proud to be continuing our sponsorship under our Shore Lunch brand for this race.”

“We are proud to showcase our partnership with Shore Lunch as sponsors for the upcoming ARCA Menards Series entitlement race at Elko,” said Michelle Bangs, senior brand manager, Dutch Boy® Paints. “Motorsports is a celebration of performance, resilience and innovation—values that resonate deeply with our brand. This collaboration reinforces our commitment to supporting events that generate excitement, and we look forward to creating memorable experiences for the fans and further strengthening our connection with the motorsports community.”

Ticket information for the Shore Lunch 250 Presented by Dutch Boy® Paints can be found at TrackEnterprises.com; for complete event information, including live timing & scoring of all on track activities, the complete weekend schedule, and broadcast updates, please visit ARCARacing.com. For up-to-the-minute updates, please follow @ARCA_Racing on Twitter.

About ARCA

The Automobile Racing Club of America (ARCA), founded in 1953 by John and Mildred Marcum in Toledo, Ohio, and acquired by NASCAR in April 2018, is the leading grassroots stock car sanctioning body in the United States. Bridging the gap between NASCAR’s top three national touring series and weekly racing all across the country, the organization administers more than 100 events annually, including the ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East, ARCA Menards Series West, plus weekly racing at Toledo and Flat Rock Speedways. For more information about ARCA visit www.arcaracing.com, or follow ARCA on Facebook (@ARCARacing) and Twitter (@ARCA_Racing).

About Menards

A family-owned and run company started in 1958, Menards is recognized as the retail home center leader of the Midwest with 236 stores in 15 states. Menards is truly a one-stop shop for all of your home improvement needs featuring a full-service lumberyard and everything you need to plan a renovation or build a home, garage, cabin, shed, deck, fence or post frame building. You’ll find a large selection of lumber, roofing, siding, construction blocks, trusses, doors and windows, plus cabinets, appliances, countertops, flooring, lighting, paint, plumbing supplies and more. To complete the job, Menards has quality hand tools, power tools, fasteners, electrical tools plus storage options and supplies for everyone from the weekend warrior to the pro!

Menards has what you need to complete your outdoor projects and keep your yard in tip-top shape including mowers, trimmers, blowers, pressure washers and more, plus a beautiful garden center stocked with plants, shrubs, trees, landscaping tools, grass seed, fertilizer options, outdoor décor and patio furniture. Menards also has everyday essentials like health & beauty products, housewares, pet and wildlife supplies, automotive items and even groceries. And at Christmas, an Enchanted Forest display area with impressive trees, lighting, decorations, ornaments, inflatables and more.

Menards is known for friendly Customer Service and as the place to “Save Big Money” with low prices every day, and sales too! For more information, please visit Menards.com to learn about our store locations, offerings and services.

About Homegrown Family Foods

Homegrown Family Foods is a privately held, and operated company who is proud to sell the finest flour, cornmeal, coating mixes, gravies, soups and several varieties of baking mixes. Homegrown Family Foods brands include Crockery Gourmet, Kentucky Kernal, Shore Lunch, Southern Biscuit, Southeastern Mills and Tenda-Bake. Homegrown Family Foods prides themselves on delivering consistent, high-quality products the whole family can enjoy year-round. For more information, visit homegrownfamilyfood.com.

About Dutch Boy® Group

Founded in 1907, Dutch Boy® Paints continues to be an industry leader in delivering innovative and high-quality products and packaging solutions and is one of the most recognizable brands in the market over 100 years later. In recent years, a new vitality, youthfulness and the promise of Simple Solutions have continued to shape the brand. Heritage and trust have been brought to life with energy and empowerment, inspiring DIYers and paint enthusiasts for generations to come. For more information, visit dutchboy.com.