Boyd and New Sponsor A&M Premier Roofing Team Up to Provide a New Roof to a Veteran

Mooresville, NC (May 16, 2024) – The fastest-growing and highest-rated roofing company in North Carolina, A&M Premier Roofing and Construction will be the primary sponsor for Spencer Boyd at the upcoming NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway. With the race centered around Memorial Day weekend and a highlight of the ‘NASCAR Salutes’ campaign, A&M Premier will be gifting a new roof to a deserving Veteran through its free roofing program, NC Roofs for Veterans.

Spencer Boyd, known as the most patriotic driver in NASCAR, commented on the new partnership, “I like to partner with like-minded people. The team over at A&M Premier believes in taking care of the Veteran community – as I have my entire career. The award-winning roofing company is Veteran-owned and operated and is committed to hiring Veterans and helping local Veterans in need. They know firsthand how much it means to give back to the men and women that fight for our freedom. I want to applaud their efforts with the NC Roofs for Veterans program and hope I can help bring more awareness about what they are doing with a NASCAR marketing campaign.”

A&M Premier awards a local Veteran in need of a full roof replacement through an open nomination process on their website amprco.com. At the end of May 2024, A&M Premier will provide its 3rd free roof to decorated Vietnam Veteran, Johnie Deans of Selma, NC. The company will fully replace Mr. Deans’ roof which has been severely damaged by weather over the years. A&M Premier will cover 100% of the costs for materials and labor in partnership with GAF®, the leader in roofing materials.

A&M Premier, Co-owner, Stephen Mull shares, “Having a high-quality, properly-installed roof is essential to protecting your home. As a Marine Veteran, I’m proud to help fellow Veterans sleep well at night knowing their homes are protected from outside elements. It’s one of the best things we do at A&M Premier, and we hope to gain more nominations for the program throughout the year with Spencer’s help.”

Helping is a core mission at A&M Premier. Their team has been all-in on helping their neighbors in the Rock Hill, SC community after the devasting storm that hit in April. “It’s about people helping people,” said Leonardo Almeida, the other co-owner of A&M Premier. “We see first-hand what damaging hail does to people’s lives. Our job is to relieve some of the stress associated with fixing their home and dealing with insurance companies. We believe in being 100% transparent so people can trust us in getting the job done right.”

You can catch A&M Premier’s truck designed in partnership with Spencer Boyd at the North Carolina Education Lottery 200 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Friday, May 24, 2024m at 8:30pm and on FS1. The race is a crown jewel weekend for NASCAR and the highlight of the NASCAR Salutes campaign.

The truck features three names of the North Carolina Veterans who’ve received roofs from the NC Roofs for Veterans program so far. A&M Premier’s Chief Marketing Officer, Del Scheitler adds, “It’s been wonderful working with the Spencer Boyd Racing team. When Spencer offered to place the names of our Veterans on the truck, it showed his genuine commitment to honoring those who served our country and helping us get the word out about the program. With his help, we are excited to connect with the large NASCAR Truck Series fan base and gain more deserving nominations.”

ABOUT A&M PREMIER: ABOUT A&M PREMIER ROOFING & CONSTRUCTION – A Veteran-owned and operated roofing company in Raleigh, NC, specializing in roofing, siding, solar, and gutter systems installation. The company has achieved many accolades that set them apart from other roofing companies. Currently the #1 residential roofing company in Raleigh/Durham, recognized by regional and national media, like Forbes Home as the Top Roofing Company with more than 350 5-Star reviews on Google and over 250 5-Star reviews through the Better Business Bureau. A&M Premier is not only a “Master Elite” builder, recognized through GAF®, the largest shingle manufacturer in the U.S., but the company achieved that designation faster than any company in the history of North Carolina. Master Elite status means that A&M Premier is regarded as the most qualified installers of shingles – a designation that less than 1% of roofers in the nation possess. It also allows A&M Premier to offer the highest warranties available, which other roofing companies cannot offer. More information can be found at https://amprco.com.