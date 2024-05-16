Chicago White Sox, Front Row Motorsports Announce 2024 NASCAR Chicago Street Race Partnership

Sox Designated as Primary Sponsor for Michael McDowell’s No. 34

CHICAGO (May 16, 2024) – The Chicago White Sox and Front Row Motorsports (FRM) announce a partnership designating the White Sox as the primary sponsor of Michael McDowell’s No. 34 Ford Mustang Dark Horse for the NASCAR Chicago Street Race’s Grant Park 165 NASCAR Cup Series race in Grant Park, July 6-7.

The partnership will showcase White Sox branding on both the car’s custom design and McDowell’s No. 34 fire suit. As part of the agreement, McDowell’s White Sox-themed Mustang and FRM show car will be on display at Guaranteed Rate Field for NASCAR Day, presented by SKIL, on Sunday, June 30 vs. Colorado.

Fans excited to enjoy White Sox NASCAR Day’s fully-charged, race-day atmosphere also are invited for a specialty group sales offer, which includes a limited-edition No. 34 White Sox Michael McDowell t-shirt, exclusively available at the ballpark on June 30. The ticket offer for racing fans and baseball enthusiasts alike is live now at whitesox.com/nascar.

“This partnership with Front Row Motorsports presents another incredible opportunity to amplify the White Sox brand in the heart of Chicago’s racing scene,” said Mike Downey, White Sox Director of Marketing and Promotions. “We were impressed by the exciting atmosphere and overwhelmingly positive fan reaction to last year’s Street Race. Teaming up with FRM, Michael McDowell and the team at SKIL, we’re ready to make this year’s ballpark celebration and race weekend even more unforgettable for fans.”

SKIL, an innovative electric power tool brand founded in Chicago in 1924, will be featured as an associate sponsor aboard McDowell’s No. 34 entry. Celebrating 100 years of innovation including the original worm drive Saw that Built America and current lineup of cordless power tools and outdoor power equipment, SKIL’s presenting sponsorship of White Sox NASCAR Day further highlights the brand’s deep community roots while revving up excitement for the two-day racing event.

“This is an exciting opportunity to have the Chicago White Sox on the No. 34 car and with the team for the NASCAR Chicago Street Race,” said McDowell. “Having family from the Chicago area, baseball always has been a part of my life. This partnership is great for fans of Front Row Motorsports and the White Sox and is a way to celebrate Chicago sports culture together.”

The 39-year-old McDowell joined Front Row Motorsports in 2018. Through seven seasons and more than 200 career Cup starts with the organization, including winning the 2021 DAYTONA 500, the 2023 Verizon 200 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and two appearances in the Cup Series Playoffs, he has been a force in the racing world. This season, McDowell won the pole at Atlanta and Talladega and started on the front row for the Daytona 500. He has had back-to-back, Top-10 finishes in his past two races.

Returning for its second consecutive year, NASCAR Chicago Street Race Weekend attendees will be treated to two days of action-packed racing, top-tier musical performances, family-friendly activities, and more throughout Chicago’s iconic Grant Park. The Cup Series will be joined by the NASCAR Xfinity Series as part of the sports and entertainment festival. The Cup Series race, the Grant Park 165, will be held on Sunday, July 7 at 3:30 p.m., with the Xfinity Series race, The Loop 110, scheduled for Saturday, July 6 at 1:30 p.m.

To purchase two-day general admission or reserved tickets for the Chicago Street Race, fans can visit NASCARChicago.com or call 1-888-629-7223.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series team from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.