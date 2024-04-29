Rick Ware Racing: Dover 400 from Dover

RICK WARE RACING

Dover 400

Date: April 28, 2024

Event: Dover 400 (Round 11 of 36)

Series: NASCAR Cup Series

Location: Dover (Del.) Motor Speedway (1-mile, concrete oval)

Format: 400 laps, broken into three stages (120 laps/130 laps/150 laps)

Race Winner: Denny Hamlin of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota)

Stage 1 Winner: Martin Truex Jr., of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota)

Stage 2 Winner: Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet)

RWR Race Finish:

● Justin Haley (Started 36th, Finished 23rd/ Running, completed 397 of 400 laps)

● Kaz Grala (Started 35th, Finished 29th/ Running, completed 394 of 400 laps)

RWR Points:

● Justin Haley (33rd with 115 points)

● Kaz Grala (34th with 100 points)

RWR Notes:

● This was Haley’s third career start at Dover. His best finish remains 11th, earned in May 2022.

● Haley’s 23rd-place finish was a team-best for RWR at Dover. The previous best-result was Ryan Preece’s 25th-place finish in May 2022.

● This was Grala’s first Cup Series start at Dover.

Race Notes:

● Denny Hamlin won the Dover 400 to score his 54th career NASCAR Cup Series victory, his third of the season and his second at Dover. His margin of victory over second-place Kyle Larson was .256 of a second.

● There were five caution periods for a total of 42 laps.

● Only 17 of the 37 drivers in the race finished on the lead lap.

● Larson remains the championship leader after Dover with a 15-point advantage over second-place Martin Truex Jr.

Sound Bites:

“I thought it was a pretty good day for us. Dover is a tough track. It was changing all day and you saw a lot of guys that started off strong and really fell off toward the end. I think we made the best of it and came out with a decent finish. The team did a great job with adjustments, and I think by the end of the race we found something we can work with. It feels like things are starting to come together and I’m looking forward to the next few weeks and what we’ll be able to accomplish.”– Justin Haley, driver of the No. 51 Walmart Health & Wellness Ford Mustang Dark Horse

“Not the best day we’ve had, but I feel like we made the most of the situation. It’s never ideal to go to a backup car, but we executed the day well and got what we could, which ultimately wasn’t a terrible points day. I’m really proud of everyone at RWR and how hard they worked to get us on track Sunday. Our primary car had excellent speed on Saturday, so we can leave here knowing that we probably had the potential for a great day. We’ll regroup and go make the most of the next one!” – Kaz Grala, driver of the No. 15 N29 Capital Partners Ford Mustang Dark Horse

Next Up:

The next event on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule is the AdventHealth 400 on Sunday, May 5 at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City. The race begins at 3 p.m. EDT with live coverage provided by FS1 and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.