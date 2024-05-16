Southern Paley Motorsports Unveils Drivers for Mustang Challenge Lineup

16 May 2024–After announcing its plan to enter the 2024 IMSA Mustang Challenge, Southern Paley Motorsports has revealed its driver lineup for the season opener at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course and the following two rounds at Watkins Glen International. Experienced sportscar racers John Southern Jr. and Sam Paley will take turns on race duty behind the wheel as SPM prepares for its debut in the all-new Mustang series.

With a varied background that includes driving, coaching and team management, Southern and Paley are looking to grow SPM’s IMSA Mustang Challenge program by jumping behind the wheel and running at the front.

Southern (left) is a former Trans-Am TA2 Southern Cup Champion and Lamborghini-affiliated test driver with pole positions and podium finishes in ADAC GT4 Germany, DTM Trophy and ADAC GT Masters.

“I’m very excited to be racing in the inaugural round of the Mustang Challenge,” Southern said. “It’s a great opportunity for us as a team to show what we are about in the paddock and to be a part of something great with Ford’s new championship. We have some great people onboard, and Mid-Ohio is a favorite of mine, so anticipation is through the roof.”

After scoring numerous podiums in the F4 U.S. Championship, Paley (right) went on to become the 2021 Mazda MX-5 Cup Rookie of the Year with numerous podiums and pole positions. He is the team principal and managing director at TKG Motorsports which fields multiple cars in the Spec MX-5 Series.

“I’m thoroughly looking forward to making my debut in the IMSA Mustang Challenge in the No. 26 Southern Paley Motorsports DarkHorse car at Watkins Glen,” Paley said. “The IMSA Mustang Challenge represents a fantastic platform for drivers to develop their careers, and for us, as a team, to grow our program. We have high aspirations for both Mid-Ohio and Watkins Glen, and we expect to be competing at the front. I cannot wait to get started with JP at Mid-Ohio.”

The IMSA Mustang Challenge is a brand new, 10-race spec championship featuring the new Mustang® Dark Horse™ R. The series makes its debut at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, June 7 – 9, with two 45-minute races. Race One is scheduled for 2:20pm ET on Saturday, June 8, and Race 2 will take place Sunday, June 9, at 9:20am ET. Both races will be streamed live for free on the Ford Performance YouTube channel and IMSA.TV.

For more information on Southern Paley Motorsports visit www.southernpaleymotorsports.com.