Common Airbag Injuries in Car Accidents

Airbags have become a standard safety feature in modern vehicles, designed to protect occupants in the event of a collision. While airbags can save lives and reduce the severity of injuries, they can also cause a range of injuries themselves. Understanding how airbags work, the types of injuries they can cause, and liability in cases of airbag-related injuries is essential for anyone involved in a car accident. In this article, we’ll explore common airbag injuries, how airbags function, and who may be held liable for injuries sustained in a car crash.

How Do Airbags Work?

Airbags are inflatable cushions that deploy rapidly upon sensing a collision. They are designed to provide a cushioning effect and prevent occupants from striking hard surfaces within the vehicle, such as the steering wheel, dashboard, or windshield. When a collision occurs, sensors in the vehicle detect the impact and trigger the airbag to inflate within milliseconds, providing a protective barrier between the occupant and the interior of the vehicle.

Do Airbags Only Deploy In An Accident?

Airbags are designed to deploy only in specific circumstances, typically when the vehicle experiences a significant impact or deceleration indicative of a collision. However, airbags may also deploy in non-collision scenarios, such as during sudden braking, rapid changes in vehicle velocity, or from a sensor malfunction. It’s essential to follow manufacturer guidelines and recommendations regarding airbag deployment and operation to minimize the risk of injury.

Common Injuries From Airbags:

While airbags can mitigate injuries in a car accident, they can also cause a variety of injuries themselves. Some common airbag-related injuries include:

Facial Injuries: The impact of the airbag deploying can cause bruises, lacerations, and fractures to the face, particularly the nose and cheekbones.

Who Is Liable If I Am Injured From An Airbag?

Determining liability in cases of airbag-related injuries can be complex and may involve multiple parties, including vehicle manufacturers, airbag suppliers, and negligent drivers. If a defect in the airbag design or manufacturing contributed to the injuries, the manufacturer or supplier of the airbag may be held liable for damages. Additionally, if a negligent driver caused the accident that led to the airbag deployment, they may be held responsible for any resulting injuries. It’s essential to consult with an experienced Beaumont car accident attorney to evaluate your case, determine liability, and pursue compensation for your injuries.

While airbags play a crucial role in protecting occupants during car accidents, they can also cause a range of injuries themselves. Understanding how airbags work, the types of injuries they can cause, and liability in cases of airbag-related injuries is essential for anyone involved in a car accident. By staying informed and seeking legal guidance when needed, individuals can protect their rights and pursue compensation for injuries sustained in a car crash involving airbag deployment.