Sprecher Back on Board for ARCA Menards Series Race at Milwaukee

TEMPERANCE, Mich. (May 7, 2024) – For the third consecutive year, Milwaukee-based Sprecher craft soda will be the entitlement sponsor of the ARCA Menards Series race at The Milwaukee Mile. The Sprecher 150 will run on the same day as the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series 175-mile race, giving race fans a total of 325 miles of door-to-door racing action with the purchase of one ticket.

The ARCA Menards Series’ history at The Mile dates back to 1958 when NASCAR Hall of Famer Fred Lorenzen won a combined race with the United States Auto Club stock car tour. The next six races at The Mile were combination races with USAC; Tony Bettenhausen won in July 1959, Rodger Ward won in August 1959, Lorenzen won again in September 1959, and Bettenhausen won for the second time in July 1960. After a 22-year hiatus, Dean Roper scored the victory in August 1982, and “The Dyer Flyer” Dave Weltmeyer earned the first of his 13 career ARCA Menards Series wins in August 1983.

After another 22-year hiatus, Frank Kimmel scored his 58th career ARCA Menards Series win in 2005. Phil Bozell won in 2006, with Kimmel earning his 71st career series victory in 2007. After a 14-year hiatus the series once again returned in combination with the ARCA Menards Series East; Ty Gibbs led every lap in 2021, the first of three consecutive wins at The Mile for Joe Gibbs Racing. Sammy Smith won in 2022, and 16-year-old William Sawalich won in 2023.

“We are pleased to have our friends at Sprecher back on board in their hometown as we extend our long and storied history at The Milwaukee Mile,” said ARCA president Ron Drager. “Milwaukee is one of the most challenging racetracks on the schedule, and the fans in attendance will get to see two great races on the same day with the ARCA Menards Series leading into the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series.”

“Milwaukee is our hometown, so we’re thrilled to continue our relationship with the ARCA Menards Series and The Milwaukee Mile,” said Sharad Chadha, CEO of Sprecher. “We hope to see all of our friends and neighbors out at the racetrack in August!”

Ticket information for the Sprecher 150 can be found at TrackEnterprises.com; for complete event information, including live timing & scoring of all on track activities, the complete weekend schedule, and broadcast updates, please visit ARCARacing.com. For up-to-the-minute updates, please follow @ARCA_Racing on Twitter.

About ARCA

The Automobile Racing Club of America (ARCA), founded in 1953 by John and Mildred Marcum in Toledo, Ohio, and acquired by NASCAR in April 2018, is the leading grassroots stock car sanctioning body in the United States. Bridging the gap between NASCAR’s top three national touring series and weekly racing all across the country, the organization administers more than 100 events annually, including the ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East, ARCA Menards Series West, plus weekly racing at Toledo and Flat Rock Speedways. For more information about ARCA visit www.arcaracing.com, or follow ARCA on Facebook (@ARCARacing) and Twitter (@ARCA_Racing).

About Menards

A family-owned and run company started in 1958, Menards is recognized as the retail home center leader of the Midwest with 236 stores in 15 states. Menards is truly a one-stop shop for all of your home improvement needs featuring a full-service lumberyard and everything you need to plan a renovation or build a home, garage, cabin, shed, deck, fence or post frame building. You’ll find a large selection of lumber, roofing, siding, construction blocks, trusses, doors and windows, plus cabinets, appliances, countertops, flooring, lighting, paint, plumbing supplies and more. To complete the job, Menards has quality hand tools, power tools, fasteners, electrical tools plus storage options and supplies for everyone from the weekend warrior to the pro!

Menards has what you need to complete your outdoor projects and keep your yard in tip-top shape including mowers, trimmers, blowers, pressure washers and more, plus a beautiful garden center stocked with plants, shrubs, trees, landscaping tools, grass seed, fertilizer options, outdoor décor and patio furniture. Menards also has everyday essentials like health & beauty products, housewares, pet and wildlife supplies, automotive items and even groceries. And at Christmas, an Enchanted Forest display area with impressive trees, lighting, decorations, ornaments, inflatables and more.

Menards is known for friendly Customer Service and as the place to “Save Big Money” with low prices every day, and sales too! For more information, please visit Menards.com to learn about our store locations, offerings and services.

About Sprecher

Established in 1985, Sprecher is Milwaukee’s original craft brewery. Sprecher brews more than 20 different craft sodas, including their world-famous, award-winning Sprecher Root Beer. Sprecher craft sodas are fire-brewed and made with honey to produce a unique bold flavor with antioxidants. Sprecher’s craft sodas are available in more than 49 states as well as online.