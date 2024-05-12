RCR NCS Race Recap: Darlington Raceway

Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Bass Pro Shops Chevrolet Team Battle “The Lady in Black”

Finish: 28th

Start: 23rd

Points: 31st

“Long day at Darlington Raceway, but way to fight today for everyone on the No. 3 Bass Pro Shops Chevrolet. We were just really tight early in the race and running long during a green flag run in Stage 1 pinned us a lap down early. We were able to fight back from that and things were starting to turn our way, but we couldn’t do much at the end of the race on old tires. The track really surprised us today with how much tighter it made our Chevy as conditions changed towards the end of the race. We’ll head to North Wilkesboro next week for All-Star weekend.” -Austin Dillon

Kyle Busch and the No. 8 zone Chevrolet Team Survive Challenging Race at Darlington Raceway

Finish: 27th

Start: 11th

Points: 13th

“We had a tough day today but my crew chief, Randall Burnett, and all the guys on the zone Chevrolet team never gave up. They made adjustment after adjustment all day long but just weren’t able to hit on a combination that worked. I just didn’t have any grip anywhere for much of the race. In the last stage, Randall made the call to short pit and we gained track position, cycling up to 12th-place. We made our last stop with 40 or so laps to go but got zapped by a caution just a few laps later. We took the wave around and got back on the lead lap but unfortunately, we couldn’t make up that lost track position. It was a learning day but we’re ready to head to North Wilkesboro for All-Star weekend.” -Kyle Busch