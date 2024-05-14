Justin Haley Shines in South Carolina Battleground in Final Push to All-Star Race Weekend at North Wilkesboro

Haley’s Top-10 Run at Darlington Delivers Rick Ware Racing’s Best Finish Outside of a Non-Superspeedway-Style Track

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (May 14, 2024) – With fans having just five more days to cast their ballots in the NASCAR All-Star Race fan vote, candidate Justin Haley shined in the battleground state of South Carolina on Sunday, scoring an impressive ninth-place finish in the Goodyear 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Darlington Raceway. It was Haley’s best result so far this season and it delivered Rick Ware Racing’s best finish at a non-superspeedway-style racetrack.

“We had a really good Rick Ware Racing No. 51 Ford Mustang Dark Horse today,” said Haley after the race. “From the moment we unloaded, it was super into the track and fast. It’s really cool to bring home a top-10 for Rick and everyone on the team.”

Haley has momentum going into final week of All-Star voting. As one of the 20 drivers not already eligible for the May 19 All-Star Race – the specialty non-points event at North Wilkesboro (N.C.) Speedway reserved for drivers who have won a points race in either 2023 or 2024, drivers who have previously won the All-Star Race and still compete fulltime, and drivers who have won a NASCAR Cup Series championship and compete fulltime – Haley needs to advance out of the undercard All-Star Open. He can do that via two ways: finish among top-two in the Open or win the fan vote, where polls will remain open until 5:30 p.m. EDT on Sunday when the green flag waves for the Open.

“Everyone’s goal is to race their way into the All-Star Race,” Haley said. “But there’s 20 of us and only two spots available. If you don’t campaign for that third spot via the fan vote, you’re not trying hard enough.”

It’s that commitment to his constituents that has made Haley a man of the people, for the people. Want proof? In his latest campaign video, a cross-section of Americans aren’t just saying yes to Justin Haley for the All-Star Race, they’re saying “#HaleYES!”

Haley hails from Winamac, Indiana, and the 25-year-old racer is a winner across all three of NASCAR’s top national touring series – Cup, Xfinity and Craftsman Truck. He also owns a championship, having won the 2016 ARCA Menards Series East title.

“Rick has shared his goal of changing the narrative of RWR by creating a team that is competitive and capable of running up front,” Haley said. “I fully believe in Rick’s vision and admire his dedication to the sport. He’s been a staple in the garage for years and I want to be the guy to see Rick’s vision through and make it a reality.”

Darlington served as another step toward that shared reality, and another opportunity awaits with the 40th annual All-Star Race Sunday at North Wilkesboro. Make sure Haley is a part of it by voting early and voting often at www.nascar.com/fanvote.

Remember, you don’t just vote “YES” for Justin Haley, you vote #HaleYES!

About Rick Ware Racing:

Rick Ware has been a motorsports mainstay for more than 40 years. It began at age 6 when the third-generation racer began his driving career and has since spanned four wheels and two wheels on both asphalt and dirt. Competing in the SCCA Trans Am Series and other road-racing divisions led Ware to NASCAR in the early 1980s, where he finished third in his NASCAR debut – the 1983 Warner W. Hodgdon 300 NASCAR Grand American race at Riverside (Calif.) International Raceway. More than a decade later, injuries would force Ware out of the driver seat and into fulltime team ownership. In 1995, Rick Ware Racing was formed, and with wife Lisa by his side, Ware has since built his eponymous organization into an entity that fields two fulltime entries in the NASCAR Cup Series while simultaneously campaigning successful teams in the Top Fuel class of the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series, the NTT INDYCAR Series, Whelen Mazda MX-5 Cup, Progressive American Flat Track and FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX).