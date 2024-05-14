What To Do After a Hit-and-Run in Newark, New Jersey

Last month, an 18-year-old high school cheerleader was struck by a car in what became a tragic hit-and-run case. Hit-and-run accidents are cowardly actions and can be deeply distressing experiences, leaving victims unsure of what steps to take next. In Newark, New Jersey, where traffic is often dense and accidents unfortunately common, knowing how to respond to a hit-and-run incident is crucial. Here’s what you can do to ensure all proper steps are taken to hold the offender accountable.

Make Sure Everyone is Safe

The first priority after a hit-and-run accident is to ensure the safety of everyone involved. If there are any injuries, no matter how minor they may seem, it’s essential to seek medical attention immediately. Call 911 to report the accident and request assistance. While waiting for help to arrive, move to a safe location away from traffic if possible to prevent further harm.

Call the Police

Contacting the police is vital in hit-and-run cases. Notify them of the incident, providing as much detail as possible. This includes the location of the accident, a description of the fleeing vehicle (make, model, color, license plate if visible), and any other pertinent information such as the direction the vehicle was headed. The more information provided, the better chance law enforcement has of apprehending the responsible party.

Document, Document, Document

If it is safe to do so, gather evidence from the scene of the accident. Take photographs of the damage to your vehicle, as well as any other vehicles or property involved. Capture images of the surrounding area, including street signs, traffic signals, and landmarks, to provide context for the incident. Additionally, note any skid marks or debris that may help reconstruct the sequence of events.

Take Witness Accounts

Witnesses can play a crucial role in hit-and-run cases. If there are bystanders who witnessed the accident, ask for their contact information. Their testimony may corroborate your account of the events and help authorities identify the fleeing driver. Be sure to thank them for their assistance and encourage them to stay until the police arrive to provide a statement.

Inform Your Insurance

After ensuring the immediate safety of all involved parties and reporting the incident to the authorities, contact your insurance company to file a claim. Provide them with all the information you have gathered, including the police report number and any witness statements. Your insurance company will guide you through the claims process and assess the damage to your vehicle.

Seek Legal Counsel

Depending on the circumstances of the hit-and-run accident, you may want to seek legal advice from a Newark car accident lawyer. An experienced lawyer can advise you on your rights and help navigate any legal proceedings that may arise from the incident. They can also assist in pursuing compensation for damages or injuries sustained in the accident.

Keep Cool

Throughout the aftermath of a hit-and-run accident, it’s crucial to remain calm and cooperative. Avoid confronting the other party or making accusations, as this could escalate the situation and hinder efforts to resolve the matter peacefully. Instead, focus on cooperating with law enforcement and your insurance company to ensure a fair and just outcome.

Consequences of Fleeing the Scene

It’s important to understand the serious consequences of fleeing the scene of an accident. In addition to facing criminal charges, those responsible for hit-and-run incidents may also be held liable for any damages or injuries caused. By staying at the scene and cooperating with authorities, you demonstrate a commitment to accountability and justice.

Hit-and-Runs Are Cowardly Actions

Hit-and-run accidents can be chaotic and overwhelming experiences due to the cowardly nature of the driver, but knowing how to respond can make a significant difference in the outcome. By following the steps we’ve outlined, individuals involved in hit-and-run incidents in Newark, New Jersey, can ensure the safety of all parties involved, facilitate a thorough investigation, and work towards a resolution with the assistance of law enforcement and insurance professionals. Remember, staying calm, gathering evidence, and seeking appropriate legal guidance are key to navigating the aftermath of a hit-and-run accident effectively.