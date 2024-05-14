Jimmie Johnson Joins NBC Sports Motorsports Coverage for Indianapolis 500; Four Races in 2024

Johnson to Contribute to NBC Sports’ Live Coverage of 108th Indianapolis 500

On May 26, Will Become First Person Ever to Announce the Indy 500 and Drive in the Coca-Cola 600 Later That Night

STAMFORD, Conn. – May 14, 2024 – Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson is joining NBC Sports’ motorsports coverage for four races in 2024. Johnson will contribute to pre-race and race coverage of NBC Sports’ presentation of the 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500 from iconic Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS) on May 26 on NBC and Peacock, bolstering NBC Sports’ robust presentation of the historic event. Previously, Johnson contributed to studio coverage at the 2021 iteration of the event.

He will also serve as an analyst on NBC Sports’ NASCAR coverage of the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona Superspeedway on Aug. 24 and the YellaWood 500 from Talladega Superspeedway on Oct. 6, one of three playoff races in the Round of 12. In addition, Johnson will contribute to NBC Sports’ coverage for select NASCAR races in which he is competing this year, including the NASCAR Cup Series Championship from Phoenix Raceway on Nov. 10.

“To have the opportunity to experience ‘The Greatest Spectacle in Racing’ once again is such an honor,” said Johnson. “I was part of the NBC broadcast team in 2021 and it just fueled the fire I needed to make my childhood dream of racing in the Indianapolis 500 one day a reality. Competing in this race as a driver was a chance of a lifetime, so to be able to experience the pageantry again is just so special. Even though I’ve never been able to do the ‘double’ as a driver, May 26th is going to be a very busy day. After the broadcast, I’ll fly to Charlotte Motor Speedway and drive in the Coca-Cola 600. I’m so thankful to NBC for the opportunity and continued partnership.”

“Any time you can add one of the greatest drivers of all time and an icon of the sport, you jump at the opportunity,” said Sam Flood, lead producer for NBC Sports’ motorsports coverage. “We are thrilled to be working with Jimmie and adding his unique perspective on every race he covers, as well as having him become the first person ever to do the ‘double’ – history awaits.”

Johnson is one of the most successful NASCAR drivers in the history of the sport. His seven Cup Series championships are tied for the most all time with Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt, and he is the only driver to ever win five consecutive championships (2006-2010). His 83 NASCAR Cup Series race wins are third-most in the modern era (1972-present) and, in 2009, he became the first and only NASCAR driver to ever be named Associated Press Male Athlete of the Year. Earlier this year, he was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame. In 2022, Johnson turned his attention to open-wheel racing and competed in the NTT INDYCAR Series, including that year’s Indianapolis 500, where he was named the 2022 Indianapolis 500 Rookie of the Year.

More details about NBC Sports’ Indianapolis 500 broadcast team will be announced soon.

Peacock will again be the home of Indy 500 practice and qualifying providing more than 50 hours of coverage, with the first practice session starting earlier this morning exclusively on the platform.

The NBC broadcast network will air three hours of Indy 500 qualifying coverage on Sunday, May 19, at 3 p.m. ET to determine the starting grid for “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.” Peacock will simulstream all qualifying coverage on NBC. In addition to practice and qualifying, exclusive coverage of Carb Day, the Indy 500 Parade, and Victory Celebration during race weekend will stream live on Peacock.

NBC Sports’ coverage of the 2024 NASCAR season begins Sunday, June 16, with the Iowa Corn 350 Powered by Ethanol at 7 p.m. ET on USA Network.

