Window World of the Triad and CheckIt4Andretti Foundation Partner Again

Will Partner with Thad Moffitt and Faction46 to Honor John Andretti Legacy

SALISBURY, N.C. (May 14, 2024) — Window World begins the next chapter of their motorsport legacy with Thad Moffitt while honoring their trailblazer, John Andretti, this weekend at the North Wilkesboro Speedway.

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series driver Thad Moffitt has partnered with Window World of the Triad to sponsor the Faction46 Chevrolet Silverado in the Wright Brand 250 at North Wilkesboro Speedway on Saturday afternoon.

Window World, headquartered in North Wilkesboro, North Carolina, has been involved in various motorsport endeavors since 2008 partnering with long time Petty driver, John Andretti, in both the Daytona 500 and multiple Indy 500’s. In addition to their Triad location sponsoring the 46 truck, they are also the presenting sponsor for the CARS Tour Race taking place Wednesday night, May 15th at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

“There’s a lot of similar values between the Petty and Andretti families to our family at Window World,” Michelle Kennelly, owner of Window World of the Triad, said. “They’re all so genuine and focused on giving back. It’s going to be a really special weekend together at North Wilkesboro.”

CheckIt4Andretti, a foundation built around preventative screening for colorectal cancer in memory of John Andretti, will also ride with Thad Moffitt on the 46 truck. Andretti made 197 starts for Petty Enterprises and many on the team considered him to be part of the Petty family.

Thad Moffitt is nearly halfway complete with his rookie season in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series with Faction46. Coming off their best finish of the season after taking the checkered flag 18th at Darlington, Moffitt is excited to carry the legacy of Window World and John Andretti on some positive momentum.

“It’s always special when I can continue carrying partnerships that my family has had for so many years,” said Moffitt. “After Window World of the Triad agreed to come on board for North Wilkesboro it was almost a no-brainer to honor John’s legacy and everything CheckIt4Andretti is doing. I’m excited to carry both on the 46 this weekend.”

Tune in to watch the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway on Saturday, May 18th at 1:30pm. The race will be broadcasted on FS1, MRN, and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio (Ch. 90).

About Window World

Window World offers energy-efficient replacement windows, exterior doors, siding, and more for homeowners around the USA. With each product comes the promise of quality, professional, installation at a guaranteed low price. You can learn more about Window World and their mission at windowworldtriad.com.

About CheckIt4Andretti

The CheckIt4Andretti Charitable Foundation, Inc.’s mission is to save lives by increasing awareness of the importance of screenings in the prevention and early detection of colorectal cancer, and by providing funding to high risk, low income patients who are uninsured, underinsured, or too young for insurance to cover the cost of screening. You can learn more at checkit4andretti.org.

About Faction46

Competing in their first season in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, Faction46 is focused on building speed and maintaining a family atmosphere with driver Thad Moffitt. The new Faction46 team can be found online at www.faction46.com and on social media on Twitter (@TeamFaction46), Instagram (@TeamFaction46), TikTok (@TeamFaction46), and on Facebook and YouTube.