Blue Wolf Increases Partnership Commitment to AM Racing and Christian Rose with Charlotte Partnership

STATESVILLE, N.C.: Officials from AM Racing confirmed today that Blue Wolf, a leader in All-Purpose Cleaners and Degreasers forged to take on the dirtiest places on earth, will increase its commitment to AM Racing and ARCA Menards Series driver Christian Rose with a full-race partnership for Friday night’s General Tire 150 at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway.

In a mutually beneficial partnership announced in March, AM Racing and Blue Wolf have been focusing on a digital media campaign and activation at key retailers and race events.

The success of this collaboration has paved the way for an enhanced commitment, culminating in primary race placement on the team’s No. 32 Ford Mustang on Friday, May 24.

The partnership this season marks the brand’s first foray into motorsports and will continue to introduce powerful Blue Wolf cleaners and degreasers to an even broader audience in the sixth ARCA Menards Series race of the season.

While Blue Wolf is new to the ARCA Menards Series, the brand has existed since 1986.

Originally created by a West Virginia coal miner and a chemist to clean and degrease mining equipment, Blue Wolf quickly became trusted as a proven product for getting the job done.

As miners began taking the product home, they soon discovered that Blue Wolf worked great on everything from removing grease and coal dust from carpets and work clothes to pressure washing houses.

Today, Blue Wolf offers a complete line of cleaning products for household, automotive and industrial use.

“We are pleased to have this opportunity to grow our brand through our partnership with AM Racing,” said Sean Lester, president and co-owner of Blue Wolf.

“We look forward to seeing the No. 32 Blue Wolf Ford Mustang run at the Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 24,” added Jeff Cline, vice president and co-owner of Blue Wolf.”

Sophomore ARCA Menards Series driver Christian Rose returns to Charlotte Motor Speedway this week looking for his third top-10 of the season and second straight at Charlotte.

Last year, as a Rookie-of-the-Year contender, the Martinsburg, W.V. native used a bold strategy to contend for his first career ARCA victory.

While the strategy did not pay off with a victory, Rose and crew chief Ryan “Pickle” London survived a wild and chaotic green-white-checkered finish for a strong eighth-place finish.

“I’m looking forward to carrying the Blue Wolf colors at Charlotte Motor Speedway,” added Rose. “My AM Racing team has brought me amazingly fast race cars this season, and Charlotte will no doubt be the same case.”

“Our No. 32 Blue Wolf Ford Mustang definitely stands out, and I look forward to challenging for not only another top-10 but hopefully our first win on Friday night.”

The brand is available at Food City, select Walmart locations, and independent hardware stores in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia.

“We are thrilled to see our partnership expand with Blue Wolf,” added AM Racing president Wade Moore. “Charlotte is our hometown race, and nothing would make the race better than Christian delivering his first career ARCA win in the Blue Wolf colors.”

﻿The General Tire 150 (100 laps | 150 miles) is the sixth of 20 races on the 2024 ARCA Menards Series schedule in the 72nd consecutive ARCA season. Practice begins Friday, May 24 from 11:40 a.m. – 12:25 p.m. General Tire pole qualifying in a timed session will begin a short time later at 12:40 p.m. The race is set to take the green flag later in the day shortly after 6:00 p.m. ET. The event will be televised live on FOX Sports 1 (FS1) with the Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM Satellite Radio (XM channel 391 | online channel 981) handling the radio waves. ARCARacing.com will also stream live timing and scoring throughout the entire weekend festivities.

About Blue Wolf:

Blue Wolf Sales & Service Inc. has been creating powerful and effective cleaning products since 1986. Blue Wolf brand products are proudly made at the company’s plant and R&D center in Bluefield, Va.

Formulated for professionals to the highest standards in the industry, Blue Wolf is the only brand that puts true industrial strength, American-made cleaning power in the hands of consumers and pros alike.

For more information, please visit https://bluewolfcleaner.com

About AM Racing:

AM Racing is a multi-tiered, multi-faceted Motorsports program headquartered in Statesville, N.C.

Established in December 2015, AM Racing is prided on faith, honesty and intelligent performance.

The family-owned team will compete in the ARCA Menards Series, the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series, the NASCAR Xfinity Series and various Dirt Modified events in its eighth year of competition.

﻿The team has named Hailie Deegan, Christian Rose, and Austin Wayne Self as their primary drivers for the 2024 Xfinity, ARCA Menards Series, and Dirt Modified seasons, respectively.