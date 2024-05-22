Coca-Cola 600 Sold Out at Charlotte Motor Speedway For Third Consecutive Year

All reserved grandstand, premium and standing room only tickets, along with reserved camping, are sold out for Sundays Coca Cola 600

Tickets are still available for Friday’s General Tire 150 and the North Carolina Education Lottery 200, as well as Saturday’s BetMGM 300; Kids 12 and under get in FREE Friday and Saturday with an accompanying adult; Tickets are available online at charlottemotorspeedway.com

Any Friday, Saturday or Sunday ticket gets fans access to back-to-back nights of concerts at BetMGM Speed Street, including a rockin’ Saturday night set by country superstar Kameron Marlowe;

A limited number of Coca-Cola 600 verified resale tickets are available at ticketmaster.com

CONCORD, N.C. (May 22, 2024) – The 65th running of the Coca-Cola 600 is sold out, Charlotte Motor Speedway officials announced today. This marks the third consecutive sellout for the legendary test of man and machine at America’s Home for Racing, with fans attending this year from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and the U.S. territory of Puerto Rico, plus 14 foreign countries including Australia, Tanzania and the Czech Republic.

Like the drivers at the end of 600 miles, reserved grandstand and premium seating, standing-room-only ticket and reserved camping inventory is exhausted.

“For more than six decades, the Coca-Cola 600 has long been a crown jewel event for our sport,” said Greg Walter, executive vice president and general manager of Charlotte Motor Speedway. “Outstanding on-track action, combined with a full weekend of music and patriotic military salutes on the eve of Memorial Day make this a bucket-list event for so many.

“Fans from around the world continue to make Charlotte their destination not only to take in the grand finale of the greatest day in motorsports, but to enjoy the NASCAR Hall of Fame, motorsport charity activities and the many fan days at the race shops across the region. May in Charlotte and Concord is a motorsports celebration and we’re honored to be a part of it.”

Reserved tickets are available for the General Tire 150 (ARCA Menards Series) and the North Carolina Education Lottery 200 (NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series) on Friday as well as the NASCAR Xfinity Series BetMGM 300 on Saturday. Kids 12 and under get in free both days with an accompanying adult. A limited number of Coca-Cola 600 verified resale tickets are available at www.ticketmaster.com.

Over the last two seasons, NASCAR’s Next Gen car has delivered incredible on-track excitement, especially at Charlotte Motor speedway. In a race that saw 31 lead changes among 13 different drivers in 2023, Ryan Blaney battled William Byron and Martin Truex Jr. to the line for his first Coca-Cola 600 triumph. The win clinched Blaney’s spot in last year’s playoffs where he captured his first Cup Series title.

Any weekend ticket will grant fans access to back-to-back nights of entertainment at BetMGM Speed Street. Located just outside of Turn 1 at the speedway, Speed Street’s entertainment lineup features the high-energy tribute band Hairball on Friday and country music star Kameron Marlowe from nearby Kannapolis on Saturday.

