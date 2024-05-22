Todd Gilliland and the No. 38 Quincy/Warthog Air Compressor Store

Ford Mustang Dark Horse

Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway Competition Notes

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (May 22, 2024) – It’s a home race for Todd Gilliland and the No. 38 Ford Mustang Dark Horse team as they travel just 30 minutes south to the Charlotte Motor Speedway for the Coca-Cola 600. This will be Gilliland’s third attempt at the Crown Jewel race with a career best of 16th in the race.

Quincy Compressor returns with Front Row Motorsports and Gilliland for the 400-lap event and will bring along their partner, Warthog Air Compressor Store, in a special Memorial Day weekend scheme.

Track activity for the NASCAR Cup Series will begin on Saturday with practice and qualifying at 5:00 p.m. ET. Sunday’s 600-mile race is set to take place at 6:00 p.m. ET and will be televised live on FOX. Fans can also listen in on the action from the Performance Racing Network and Sirius XM channel 90.

No. 38 Quincy/Warthog Air Compressor Store Ford Mustang Dark Horse:

DRIVER TODD GILLILAND:

“Charlotte is always a fun race. Yeah it’s long, but with being on the road for the majority of the season, it’s nice to sleep in my own bed and have all of my family join us at the track. It’s a very demanding race, I have to be physically and mentally prepared for whatever comes my way. I know Ryan (Bergenty) and the team will bring me a fast Quincy/Warthog Air Compressor Store Ford Mustang Dark Horse, I just have to execute and do the best I can do”

CREW CHIEF RYAN BERGENTY:

“600 miles is no joke. You have to be not only physically tough, but mentally tough as well and not just from a driver stand-point. It’s a long race, so we have to be ready for anything to give Todd (Gilliland) the best chance at a good result.”

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series team from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.