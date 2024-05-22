Kaulig Racing – Weekly Preview | Charlotte Motor Speedway

Race Notes

Charlotte Motor Speedway

Coca-Cola 600

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Sunday, May 26 at 6:00PM EDT

FOX | PRN | SiriusXM

Team Notes

Kaulig Racing has made four Coca-Cola 600 starts and earned two top-15 finishes in 2023.

So far in the 2024 NCS season, Kaulig Racing has earned four top 10s, 10 top-20 finishes and led 34 laps.

SHANE van GISBERGEN

“The Cup car at Charlotte is going to be another massive challenge for me, but I’m looking forward to the opportunity! I’m excited to run the 600, one of the crown jewels of NASCAR. We have 400 laps to learn and hopefully come home with a straight car and good finish on Sunday night.” – Shane van Gisbergen on Charlotte Motor Speedway

No. 16 WeatherTech Camaro ZL1

Shane van Gisbergen will make his fifth-career Cup series start this weekend driving the No. 16 WeatherTech Camaro.

This weekend, the No. 16 will honor Master Sergeant Thomas Donald Maholic. Sergeant Maholic was part of the United States Army 2nd Battalion, 7th Special Forces Group based at Fort Liberty, North Carolina. Master Sergeant Maholic lost his life in Afghanistan on June 24, 2016.

The No. 16 Chevrolet is a collaboration between Trackhouse Racing and Kaulig Racing.

Van Gisbergen’s start at Charlotte will be the third of eight scheduled Cup Series starts in 2024 for the three-time Supercars Champion

Van Gisbergen has led laps in three of his four career NASCAR Cup Series starts.

DANIEL HEMRIC

“Every time I get a chance to race at my home track where I grew up and made so many memories throughout my younger days of racing is super special. There was a time I didn’t know if I’d ever run another Coke 600, so I’m not taking it for granted. The way that race goes from late day to night, the track transition, and the multiple grooves you have to run, just makes for one of the most fun endurance races of the year.” – Daniel Hemric on Charlotte Motor Speedway

No. 31 Cirkul Camaro ZL1

Daniel Hemric has made one Coca-Cola 600 start, where he led a total of seven laps at his home track.

This weekend, the No. 31 will honor Captain David “Seth” Mitchell. Caption Mitchell was part of the Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 367, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, and I Marine Expeditionary Force in the United States Marine Corps. Captain Mitchell lost his life in Afghanistan on October 26, 2009.

So far in the 2024 season, Hemric has earned two top 10s, five top-20 finishes and has led 14 laps.



Race Details

Charlotte Motor Speedway

BetMGM 300

NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)

Saturday, May 25 at 1:00PM EDT

FOX | PRN | SiriusXM

Team Notes

Kaulig Racing has made 18 NXS starts at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The team has earned two top fives, five top-10 finishes and led 70 laps.

So far in the 2024 NXS season, the team has earned two top fives, seven top-10 finishes and led 63 laps.

JOSH WILLIAMS

“Charlotte’s a fun track. It’s super rough and has only gotten rougher over the years. It’s got multiple grooves, and I’m pretty excited to get back there.” – Josh Williams on Charlotte Motor Speedway

No. 11 Alloy Employer Services Chevrolet Camaro

Josh Williams has made six starts in the NXS at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Williams’ best finish at the track was 14th, which he achieved in the NXS’ lone race on the oval in 2020.

AJ ALLMENDINGER

“Always good to be racing at home. I feel like we haven’t had good results at Charlotte, but we’ve actually had pretty good speed there so I’m looking forward to going back there. Our mile-and-a-half program on the Xfinity side has been probably our best so it’ll be fun to go back there and hopefully have a good run.” – AJ Allmendinger on Charlotte Motor Speedway

No. 16 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Chevrolet Camaro

AJ Allmendinger has made three NXS starts at Charlotte Motor Speedway and has led two laps.

So far in the 2024 season, Allmendinger has earned one top five, five top-10 finishes and led 31 laps. Allmendinger currently sits seventh in the NXS driver standings.

SHANE van GISBERGEN

“It’s going to be a lot of fun being able to race at home here in Charlotte this weekend. I’m starting to get a little more comfortable on mile-and-a-half ovals and I’m looking forward to trying to figure out Charlotte this weekend. We have a pretty cool paint scheme and I appreciate Focused Health coming on board this with us.” – Shane van Gisbergen on Charlotte Motor Speedway

No. 97 Focused Health Chevrolet Camaro

Shane van Gisbergen and his No. 97 Focused Health team have a home race this weekend as the Xfinity series heads to Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway for their annual Memorial Day Weekend stop.

This weekend in Charlotte, the Focused Health livery will make its second appearance on the three-time Supercars champions Chevrolet. The paint scheme pays tribute to the US Air Force in which Focused Health CEO Shawn Holt is a retired Veteran. Focused Health is a national health insurance agency formed by long-time industry veterans Shawn Holt and Larry Cassar. Focused Health assists consumers and employers in navigating the myriad of health insurance options in the government programs space.

In his last start on a 1.5-mile oval at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth back in April, Van Gisbergen started 33rd and finished 18th.

Two weeks ago, at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway, Van Gisbergen started 17th and finished 15th in his debut at the track “Too Tough to Tame”.

Van Gisbergen and his No. 97 team currently sit 15th in the driver standings heading into the weekend in Charlotte.

About Kaulig Racing

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time, multi-car NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has earned 23 NXS wins, made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started, and won two regular-season championships. In 2021, the team competed in select NCS events, before expanding to a two-car, full-time NCS team in 2022 and adding a third, part-time entry during the 2023 season. Since its first NCS start in 2021, the team has earned two wins. Kaulig Racing is currently fielding two full-time entries in the NCS and continues to field three full-time NXS entries, with a part-time fourth entry at select events. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.