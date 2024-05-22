Toyota Racing Weekly Preview – Charlotte Motor Speedway – 05.22.24

This Week in Motorsports: May 20 – 26, 2024

· NCS/NXS/NCTS/ARCA: Charlotte Motor Speedway – May 24-26

PLANO, Texas (May 22, 2024) – NASCAR is back at Charlotte Motor Speedway this Memorial Day weekend with all three national series, culminating with the Coca-Cola 600 Sunday night. The ARCA Menards Series also takes to the 1.5-mile oval on Friday for the series’ sixth race of 2024.

NASCAR National Series – NCS | NXS | NCTS

Johnson also attempts “The Double” … One NASCAR Cup Series driver is making headlines this month attempting “The Double” in racing both the Indianapolis 500 and Coca Cola 600, but Jimmie Johnson is doing his own version as well. The seven-time Cup Series champion will be part of the broadcast crew for the Indianapolis 500 and then fly to Charlotte to contest the 600-mile race in his LEGACY MOTOR CLUB No. 84 Toyota Camry XSE. This will be Johnson’s 39th start on the Charlotte Motor Speedway oval where he has eight wins, 16 top-fives and 22 top-10s.

Toyota seeks another Coke 600 triumph … The Coca-Cola 600 is one of the crown jewels in NASCAR, to which Toyota seeks its seventh victory in the famed race. The last victory for Toyota in the 600 came from Denny Hamlin and Joe Gibbs Racing in 2022, and the first coming from David Reutimann in 2009.

Hamlin returns to favorable Charlotte Motor Speedway … Along with his 2022 Coke 600 win, Hamlin has found immense success around the Charlotte Motor Speedway oval. The Virginia native has nine top-10s in the last 12 Coca-Cola 600s, along with 17 in the last 22 total races around the 1.5-mile oval.

Thompson makes Xfinity Series debut in triple duty effort … NASCAR Truck Series veteran, Dean Thompson, will make his Xfinity Series debut Saturday in the No. 26 GR Supra with Sam Hunt Racing. Thompson is in his fourth Truck Series season, where he’s made 57 career starts. The California native will be doing triple duty at Charlotte this weekend, also running in the Truck Series race for TRICON Garage and the ARCA Menards Series race for Venturini Motorsports.

Smith seeks another top-10 run … Currently third in the Xfinity Series points standings, Chandler Smith will push for another solid run this weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway as he attempts to close the gap to first. The Georgia native has eight top-10s, including two victories, in the 11 Xfinity Series races so far this season and will make his second Xfinity Series start at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Heim closes points gap after win … Following his win at North Wilkesboro last weekend, his second victory in three races and third on the season, Corey Heim is now just four points behind the top spot of the series points standings heading to Charlotte this weekend. The TRICON Garage driver comes to Charlotte Motor Speedway looking to improve upon a second-place finish in his lone start at the 1.5-mile oval last year.

Gray looks to continue Charlotte qualifying success … Tanner Gray enters the weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway with three top-10 starting spots in his four starts there, including sitting on the pole last year. Gray will do double duty this weekend, also running in the ARCA Menards Series race for Joe Gibbs Racing.

NASCAR Regional Series – ARCA Menards Series

Balcaen the lead Toyota Camry in series points … Heading back on track this weekend in Charlotte, Amber Balcaen looks to close her deficit to the ARCA Menards Series points lead in her second start at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The Canadian currently sits third in the points standings after five races, just 13 points behind the second position and 19 points back of the lead.

