Michael McDowell and the No. 34 Walmart / RTIC Ford Mustang Dark Horse

Charlotte Motor Speedway Competition Notes

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (May 22, 2024) – Memorial Day weekend is among us, and Michael McDowell and the No. 34 team are ready to race 600 miles in the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

With a patriotic paint scheme, Walmart Stores and RTIC Outdoors come on board his Ford Mustang Dark Horse. Founded in 2014, RTIC’s mission has been to provide high-quality, affordable products for all. In April 2023, RTIC became the Official Cooler and Drinkware sponsor of NASCAR, offering officially licensed NASCAR Drinkware and Coolers at rticoutdoors.com. As part of their commitment to continue providing quality, affordable products directly to consumers, RTIC has expanded into 3,800 Walmart stores nationwide.

This will be McDowell’s 31st total start at the Charlotte Motor Speedway, which includes an 8th-place finish in the 2022 May race.

The weekend kicks off Saturday, May 25th with practice and qualifying starting at 5:00 p.m. ET on FS1. Sunday, May 26th, the Coca-Cola 600 will begin at 6:00 p.m. ET with coverage on FOX. All the coverage will also be available on SiriusXM Channel 90 and the Motor Racing Network.

No. 34 Walmart / RTIC Ford Mustang Dark Horse:

DRIVER MICHAEL MCDOWELL:

“I can’t wait to showcase the Walmart / RTIC Ford Mustang Dark Horse. The Coca-Cola 600 is a great race to being the partnership with them and a special race on the NASCAR calendar. Everyone in the shop is working hard getting the No. 34 ready for 600 miles. It is also a huge honor to have Sergeant Andrew P. Southard riding along on the windscreen. He paid the ultimate sacrifice for this country and this weekend is about remembering our heroes.”

CREW CHIEF TRAVIS PETERSON:

“This week is another crown jewel race, one that everyone wants on their resume. We have good momentum coming to Charlotte, coming of a few Top-10s, hopefully we can keep that up and give ourselves a chance to be there at the end. The 600 is a long race and everyone has to stay focused all night and execute perfectly to win.”

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series team from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.