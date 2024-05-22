TEAM CHEVY NASCAR RACE ADVANCE: Charlotte Motor Speedway

TEAM CHEVY ADVANCE: CHARLOTTE MOTOR SPEEDWAY

Concord, North Carolina

May 24-26, 2024

HEADING HOME FOR MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND TRIPLEHEADER

One of the most anticipated race weekends of the season is up next as all three NASCAR national series will reconvene at Charlotte Motor Speedway for the traditional Memorial Day weekend tripleheader. An annual staple on the NASCAR schedule, the 1.5-mile oval commonly known as “America’s Home for Racing” will feature three action-packed days of competition, kicking off Friday night with the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series’ (NCTS) North Carolina Education Lottery 200 – the 11th race of the NCTS season. The NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) will return from an off-weekend with the BetMGM 300 on Saturday afternoon, with Chevrolet looking to go three-straight in the series at the Charlotte oval. The weekend will be capped off by the 65th running of the Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday evening, where Team Chevy’s Kyle Larson will look to make history by competing in both the Indianapolis 500 and NASCAR’s 600-mile crown jewel event.

Chevrolet in the NASCAR Cup Series at Charlotte Motor Speedway:

Located near the home of many NASCAR teams, Charlotte Motor Speedway has hosted 125 all-time points-paying races for NASCAR’s premier series. The series’ deeply rooted history at the 1.5-mile oval dates back to June 1960 with the inaugural World 600, which saw Joe Lee Johnson take Chevrolet to victory lane. Over its nearly 65-year history at the track, the Bowtie brand has tallied 47 all-time NASCAR Cup Series victories to lead its manufacturer competitors. Of those victories include eight trips to victory lane by Jimmie Johnson and the No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet team – the most in series’ history. Team Chevy’s Austin Dillon is one of just 10 drivers who recorded their first career victory in NASCAR’s top division at Charlotte Motor Speedway – a victory earned in the series’ 600-mile event in the 2017 season.

REMINISCING ON THE LAST

Chevrolet’s most recent victory in NASCAR’s 600-mile crown jewel event came in the 2021 season with Kyle Larson and the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet team. The victory came after a dominating performance by the Elk Grove, California, native – driving his Chevrolet to a sweep of all three stages and ultimately leading a race-high 327 laps en route to the victory. The victory delivered Chevrolet its series-leading 25th Coca-Cola 600 triumph.

The crown jewel victory marked a milestone moment for Hendrick Motorsports, with Larson delivering the Chevrolet organization its 269th all-time NASCAR Cup Series win – a record that gave team owner, Rick Hendrick, and Hendrick Motorsports the prestigious title as the winningest organization in series’ history. To date, the organization has only extended that record by tallying 307 all-time NCS victories – all recorded in partnership with Chevrolet.

MASTERING THE MILE-AND-A-HALF

Heading into the Charlotte Motor Speedway weekend, Chevrolet remains undefeated on 1.5-mile non-drafting ovals this season with three victories. Each of those victories have come courtesy of a Hendrick Motorsports-prepared Camaro ZL1 – led by Kyle Larson with two wins (Las Vegas Motor Speedway and Kansas Speedway) and Chase Elliott with one win (Texas Motor Speedway).

Larson’s history-making victory at Kansas Speedway extended Chevrolet’s series-leading win record on 1.5-mile non-drafting tracks in the Next Gen era, with the Camaro ZL1 earning nine victories in 17 races on the intermediate-style track – a winning percentage of 53%.

Chevrolet’s Next Gen Wins on Non-Drafting 1.5-Mile Tracks:

Las Vegas Motor Speedway – Alex Bowman (Mar. 6, 2022)

Texas Motor Speedway – Tyler Reddick (Sept. 25, 2022)

Homestead-Miami Speedway – Kyle Larson (Oct. 23, 2022)

Las Vegas Motor Speedway – William Byron (Mar. 5, 2023)

Texas Motor Speedway – William Byron (Sept. 24, 2023)

Las Vegas Motor Speedway – Kyle Larson (Oct. 15, 2023)

Las Vegas Motor Speedway – Kyle Larson (Mar. 3, 2024)

Texas Motor Speedway – Chase Elliott (Apr. 14, 2024)

Kansas Speedway – Kyle Larson (May 5, 2024)

LARSON EYEING HISTORY-MAKING WEEKEND WITH “H1100”

After months of preparation, Team Chevy’s Kyle Larson will look to make history this weekend by becoming just the fifth driver in history to accomplish the Memorial Day weekend “Double” – a feat last accomplished by former NASCAR Cup Series Champion Kurt Busch in 2014. Other drivers that complete the elite list include John Andretti, Tony Stewart and Robby Gordon.

Unique to its competitors, Chevrolet is the only manufacturer that competes in the two U.S.-based crown jewel events that makeup the “Greatest Day in Motorsports”. Along with its series-leading 25 Coca-Cola 600 victories, Chevrolet also has a history of success in the Indianapolis 500 with 12 victories.

﻿﻿“It’s great to be able to be in a Chevy for the Indianapolis 500,” said Larson. “I’ve been with Chevrolet my whole pavement career. It’s great that they invest in so many different forms of motorsports and there are those opportunities along the way if you search for them.”

Larson officially secured a starting spot in the 108th running of the Indianapolis 500 by laying down a four-lap average speed of 232.56 mph in the first round of qualifying – an effort that placed him sixth on the speed chart to advance the No. 17 HENDRICKCARS.COM Chevrolet into the Fast 12. The 2021 NASCAR Cup Series Champion ultimately advanced into the Fast Six, with a run at 232.846 mph earning the Team Chevy driver a fifth-place starting position for the crown jewel event. The qualifying effort made Larson the second-fastest rookie on a four-lap average in series’ history – behind Tony Stewart’s record of 233.100 mph set in 1996.

Of those that have attempted “The Double”, Stewart is the only driver to complete all 1,100 miles. A victory in either crown jewel event would be history-making feat among those that have completed “The Double”. The 31-year-old Elk Grove, California, native has one Coca-Cola 600 victory on his resume (2021), while also heading into the weekend with two victories in NASCAR’s top division on 1.5-mile ovals this season.

ALLGAIER WITH WINNING MOMENTUM TO DEFEND CHARLOTTE TITLE

JR Motorsports’ Justin Allgaier and the No. 7 Camaro SS has an extra boost of confidence heading into the Charlotte Motor Speedway race weekend. The Team Chevy driver will hit the track as the series’ most recent winner after making his first trip to victory lane of the season at Darlington Raceway two weeks ago. On top of that, the 37-year-old Illinois native also returns to Charlotte Motor Speedway as the series’ most recent winner at the track – a victory that gave JR Motorsports and Chevrolet back-to-back trips to victory lane in the annual event. Allgaier’s triumph marked Chevrolet’s 23rd all-time NXS victory at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Elliott, Busch Set for Double Duty

A pair of former NASCAR Cup Series champions are set to do double duty in NASCAR’s top two divisions this weekend.

﻿On the horizon of making his 300th career NCS start in Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600, Chase Elliott will get behind the wheel of the No. 17 HENDRICKCARS.COM Camaro SS for Saturday’s NXS event. This will mark Elliott’s first of two scheduled NXS starts in the Hendrick Motorsports-prepared entry, with the Team Chevy driver also set to compete in the series’ event at Darlington Raceway in August. Elliott made just one NXS start last season, where he piloted the No. 17 Camaro SS to a third-place finish at Pocono Raceway. In 83 career starts in the series, the 28-year-old Dawsonville, Georgia, native has tallied five victories, 35 top-fives and 67 top-10s. Elliott also made history as the first rookie to win a championship in the NASCAR national ranks when he captured the series’ title in 2014.

Kyle Busch will make his first NXS start of the season this weekend behind the wheel of the No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Camaro SS. The start will mark Busch’s first-ever start in the series with the Chevrolet organization, but it’s a series in which the 39-year-old Las Vegas, Nevada, native has found much success. Busch has earned the title as the winningest driver in series’ history with 102 victories in 366 career starts. The Team Chevy driver has also amassed 226 top-fives and 266 top-10s, as well as one series title (2009).

ECKES MAINTAINS TOP-10 STREAK, POINTS LEAD

McAnally-Hilgemann Racing’s Christian Eckes turned in a valiant effort in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at North Wilkesboro Motor Speedway last weekend – driving his No. 19 Silverado RST to a sixth-place result and extending his top-10 streak to eight-straight. The 23-year-old New York native started from the pole position after inclement weather forced the series’ qualifying session to be canceled. Eckes went on to score points in each stage en route to the top-10 finish, ultimately allowing the Team Chevy driver to maintain the series’ points lead by four markers heading into the Charlotte Motor Speedway race weekend.

In 21 NCTS appearances at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Chevrolet has found victory lane a series-leading 11 times – most recently in 2022 with NASCAR Cup Series’ regular Ross Chastain behind the wheel of a Niece Motorsports Silverado RST.

BOWTIE BULLETS:

· With 35 races complete across NASCAR’s three national series this season, Chevrolet has a winning percentage of 57.14% with 20 victories (NASCAR Cup Series – seven wins; NASCAR Xfinity Series – six wins; NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series – seven wins).

· In seven tripleheader weekends this season, Chevrolet is the only manufacturer to earn a weekend sweep – accomplishing the feat three times (Daytona International Speedway, Atlanta Motor Speedway and Texas Motor Speedway).

· Victories by active Chevrolet drivers in the NASCAR Cup Series at Charlotte Motor Speedway:

Kyle Larson – one win (2021)

Chase Elliott – one win (2020)

Kyle Busch – one win (2018)

Austin Dillon – one win (2017)

· Chevrolet leads all manufacturers with 25 all-time Coca-Cola 600 victories, most recently by Hendrick Motorsports’ Kyle Larson (May 2021).

· 10 drivers in series history recorded their first career NASCAR Cup Series win at Charlotte Motor Speedway – most recently by Team Chevy’s Austin Dillon (No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet) in the 2017 Coca-Cola 600.

· In 85 points-paying races in the Next Gen era, Chevrolet leads all manufacturers with 44 victories – a winning percentage of 51.8%.

· Team Chevy’s William Byron is the only driver to have a double-digit win record in the NASCAR Cup Series’ Next Gen era – with his victory at Martinsville Speedway marking his 11th all-time victory in the Next Gen Camaro ZL1.

﻿· With its 42 NASCAR Cup Series Manufacturer Championships, 33 NASCAR Cup Series Driver Championships, and 858 all-time NASCAR Cup Series wins, Chevrolet continues to hold the title as the winningest brand in NASCAR Cup Series history.



FOR THE FANS:

· Fans can visit the Team Chevy Racing Display in the Fan Midway at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

· Fans can check out an assortment of Chevrolet vehicles at the Team Chevy Racing Display including: Tahoe High Country, Colorado ZR2, Silverado 1500 Trailboss, Silverado 2500HD ZR2 Bison.

NCTS Driver Autograph Session at the Team Chevy Racing Display:

Friday, May 24: 3:45 p.m. – 4:15 p.m.

· McAnally-Hilgemann Racing’s Christian Eckes, Tyler Ankrum, Daniel Dye and Jack Wood

· Spire Motorsports’ Rajah Caruth and Chase Purdy

· Rev Racing’s Nick Sanchez

· CR7 Motorsports’ Grant Enfinger

Chevrolet Display Hours of Operation:

· Friday, May 24: 3 p.m. – 8 p.m.

· Saturday, May 25: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

· Sunday, May 26: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. ﻿

Manufacturer Points Standings

Chevrolet: 477

Toyota: 470 (-7)

Ford: 438 (-39)

Manufacturer Points Standings

Chevrolet: 410

Toyota: 397 (-15)

Ford: 345 (-65)

Manufacturer Points Standings

Chevrolet: 383

Toyota: 350 (-33)

Ford: 319 (-64)



TUNE-IN:

NASCAR Cup Series

Coca-Cola 600

Sunday, May 26, at 6 p.m. ET

(FOX, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90)

NASCAR Xfinity Series

BetMGM 300

Saturday, May 25, at 1 p.m. ET

(FOX, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90)

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series

North Carolina Education Lottery 200

Friday, May 24, at 8:30 pm. ET

(FS1, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90)



QUOTABLE QUOTES:

ROSS CHASTAIN, NO. 1 JOCKEY X FOLDS OF HONOR CAMARO ZL1

There’s a huge military presence in Charlotte for Memorial Day weekend, what is it like seeing all of that and being around it?

“I don’t think it’s ever enough. We can always do more but to give the families something to smile about I think that’s what’s so great about live sports is they can just take a couple of hours and watch their car with their family members name on it race and hopefully they can forget about all of the bad in this world for a moment and cheer for a car going in circles. Its as simple as that. Whether we win, lose, crash or whatever, celebrate the fact they’re family members name is on it and be proud of that.”

Growing up was the Coca-Cola 600 a marquee event in your mind?

“Growing up for me it was the Daytona 500 and even the 400 there because we actually went to the July race more than the Daytona 500 because we had plants in the ground then. The World 600, Brickyard 400, Southern 500 and the two Daytona races all stood out to me growing up. And now as driver, they’re still the marquee events in my mind.”

AUSTIN DILLON, NO. 3 BASS PRO SHOPS CAMARO ZL1

“The Daytona 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 are two of my favorite races of the year. The Coca-Cola 600 is one of the toughest races on the calendar. It’s a rough track. It is a challenge to run 600 miles, but I enjoy challenges, so I am looking forward to the race. I was able to win the Coca-Cola 600 in 2017 and we were close last year and finished ninth. This weekend is about remembering those who gave everything to our country. It’s great to see the impact the 600 Miles of Remembrance program has on service members’ families. Captain Jennifer Moreno will race with me on the No. 3 Bass Pro Shops/TRACKER Off-Road Chevrolet this weekend and I’m very proud to honor her and her family at Charlotte Motor Speedway. There’s nothing like the National Anthem during the Coca-Cola 600. An American flag is flying, giving it a real sense of freedom. It’s a weekend of freedom.”

KYLE BUSCH, NO. 8 ZONE CAMARO ZL1

You have five top-five finishes in the last seven Coca-Cola 600 races. Why does that race fit your driving style so well?

“The Coke 600 for me has pretty good over the years. I’ve really just enjoyed that race. You know maybe it’s that I’m probably one of the few guys now that have run the 600 miles for as long as I have versus the rest of the guys only doing 400-mile races lately. You definitely know that you have to be ready for a long, long day. I used to think that running Xfinity and Truck races in the same weekend would allow your longevity to be longer for a 600-miler but I don’t get to run those as much. I don’t think that plays as much into the races currently.”

Last year the 600 was rain-delayed to Monday and was then briefly stopped again before being completed. How mentally challenging is it for a driver to manage all that?

“Anytime you have rain delays it’s always tough. It’s not really what you set yourself up for but it’s a part of our sport. Being used to it and being around for 20 years gives you the opportunity to just have that experience of getting back going whenever the race does get back going. I think it’s a little bit frustrating when you’re starting the race and you know weather is coming and you run 20 laps even though you know the weather is coming. We might as well just not race at all and just postpone it. That saves the fans’ day, that saves the drivers’ day, the families’ day, everything in that respect plus it’s a 600-mile race. It’s long anyway so let’s not make it longer.”

DANIEL HEMRIC, NO. 31 CIRKUL CAMARO ZL1

“Every time I get a chance to race at my home track where I grew up and made so many memories throughout my younger days of racing is super special. There was a time I didn’t know if I’d ever run another Coke 600, so I’m not taking it for granted. The way that race goes from late day to night, the track transition, and the multiple grooves you have to run, just makes for one of the most fun endurance races of the year.”

DANIEL SUAREZ, NO. 99 FREEWAY INSURANCE CAMARO ZL1

How important is Sunday’s race to you?

“The Coca-Cola 600 is a very special race for many different reasons. We get to remember all the people that have paid the ultimate sacrifice and give us the freedoms we have in the most amazing country in the world. I come from a different country. To come here and enjoy these freedoms, to enjoy what I am able to do, it’s not by magic.”

Will this weekend mean more to you now that you passed your citizenship test?

“I think so. I have learned a lot during this process and have enjoyed learning about America. I’m proud of Mexico and I am proud I have come to America and enjoyed the opportunities this country has given me. It was a long process but I am very proud and thankful to the men and women who have given their lives to have such a country as this.”

What is the key to success in such a long race as the Coca-Cola 600?

“First I feel like we had a very fast car there last year before we got some damage. So I am hopeful we can be just as fast this year. As a driver, your goal is to be as fresh at the end of the race as you are at the beginning. That’s important. It isn’t about making it to the end of the race. It’s about being at your best at the end and taking advantage of other drivers who are tired.”

How do you prepare for Sunday?

“As a human being, you try and perform at 100 percent the entire time, but when you’re running a marathon, you’re not going to be as strong in the last 30 minutes. That’s normal. Fatigue is setting in, your muscles are tired, you’re running out of fluid, and you’re hungry. Racing is the same way, especially in the Coca-Cola 600. We start running out of energy and you’re mind gets tired after four hours of racing. But I look to this race as a marathon, and you have to be on top of your game for the last part of this race. So, I always try to keep that in my mind when I’m in the car. This isn’t a sprint, it’s a marathon.”

KYLE BUSCH, NO. 33 BETMGM / REBEL BOURBON CAMARO SS

For the first time in your career, you will be driving a RCR Xfinity car this weekend at Charlotte. How special is that and why was that opportunity so appealing?

“I’m definitely looking forward to running the Rebel/BetMGM Camaro this weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway. I think it’s going to be fun. I’m grateful for the opportunity from Richard and everybody at the Xfinity shop. It’s been pretty good to talk with Danny Stockman and Andy Street (NXS crew chiefs at RCR) to get their insight and try to help them with some ideas and concepts and get ready to roll. This opportunity is appealing not only to get out there and run Xfinity but also to help RCR’s development.”

What are your expectations for the race?

“Our expectations are obviously to win. I’ve won 102 of those races so it shouldn’t be too foreign to me to get into another car and try to go out there and win that race. There’s obviously going to be some stiff competition. I’m looking forward to working with Austin Hill and Jesse Love. They’ve been fast at the mile-and-a-half tracks this season and they’ve done a good job. I’m just excited to see what it’s all about.”

Will you be able to work closely with RCR drivers Jesse Love and Austin Hill and those teams? Can you teach Jesse Love something at this level?

“Jesse is so new to it and so fresh to it that the opportunity of his learning and asking questions is wide-open. He probably has more questions than I have answers but he’s learned a lot already and done a really good job and as young as he is, he’s doing well. Austin Hill has been around the Truck and Xfinity stuff long enough now that there’s probably not too much to tell him. It’s all about car feel. It’s all about my description of everything to the crew chief and to the team and how they describe might be different than what I do. Even if we have the same setup, we say it different ways.”

BAYLEY CURREY, NO. 41 FOUNDATION FOR POPS SILVERADO RST

What are some of the most challenging characteristics about racing in Charlotte?

“The bumps in turn three, no doubt. Those seem to always get worse every time I race at Charlotte, but in reality, they’re probably still the same. You just have to be able to get through those and maintain speed. Charlotte is one of the few mile-and-a-half tracks in a truck where you’ll have a lot of off-throttle time, so that’s fun. I’m looking forward to that.”

MATT MILLS, NO. 42 J.F. ELECTRIC / UTILITRA SILVERADO RST

Does Al Niece’s military background make you more appreciative to race for him this weekend?

“Yeah, for sure. You know, Charlotte has always been one of my favorite racetracks, and we’ll be going there with our J.F. Electric red, white, and blue colors. I think my truck looks very patriotic this year, so to have that connection with Al as a Marine veteran as well as my dad, that military aspect is very cool to me. It’s definitely one that I’ve had on my list because it’s always a very special race for us.”

KADEN HONEYCUTT, NO. 45 R.D.C. SHOE COMPANY SILVERADO RST

How much of a benefit has it been to lean off Ross Chastain over the past two weeks that you haven’t raced?

“I definitely have learned a lot from Ross. Him and I have had some great conversations that help validate why the truck handles a certain way. I haven’t raced at Charlotte before, but I know that our truck is going to be good. It’s the same one we raced with at Kansas, and Phil and the guys have been really good here the last three years, so it’s up to me to learn how to go fast out there. I need to be able to give the right info we need to make the right adjustments and have a shot to win it.”



Chevrolet NASCAR Cup Series Statistics

Manufacturers Championships:

Total (1949-2023): 42

First title for Chevrolet: 1958

Highest number of consecutive titles: 13 (2003-15)

Years Won: 1958, 1959, 1960, 1961, 1972, 1973, 1974, 1976, 1977, 1978, 1979, 1980, 1983, 1984, 1985, 1986, 1987, 1988, 1989, 1990, 1991, 1993, 1995, 1996, 1998, 2001, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2021, 2022, 2023

Drivers Championships:

Total (1949-2021): 33

First Chevrolet champion: Buck Baker (1957)

Highest number of consecutive titles: 7 (2005-11)

Most Recent: Kyle Larson (2021)

Years Won: 1957, 1960, 1961, 1973, 1976, 1977, 1979, 1980, 1984, 1985, 1986, 1987, 1990, 1991, 1993, 1994, 1995, 1996, 1997, 1998, 2001, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2020, 2021

Event Victories:

Record for total race wins in single season: 26 (2007)

2024 STATISTICS:

Wins: 7

Poles: 5

Laps Led: 1,321

Top-five finishes: 26

Top-10 finishes: 49

Stage wins: 9

· Chase Elliott: 1

· Kyle Larson: 7

· Ross Chastain: 1

CHEVROLET IN NASCAR CUMULATIVE STATISTICS:

Total Chevrolet race wins: 858 (1949 to date)

Poles won to date: 748

Laps led to date: 250,496

Top-five finishes to date: 4,324

Top-10 finishes to date: 8,910

Total NASCAR Cup Wins by Corporation, 1949 to Date:

General Motors: 1,192 Chevrolet: 858 Pontiac: 154 Oldsmobile: 115 Buick: 65 Ford: 829 Ford: 729 Mercury: 96 Lincoln: 4 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles: 467 Dodge: 217 Plymouth: 191 Chrysler: 59 Toyota: 185

About Chevrolet

Founded in 1911 in Detroit, Chevrolet is now one of the world’s largest car brands. Chevrolet models include electric and fuel-efficient vehicles that feature engaging performance, design that makes the heart beat, passive and active safety features and easy-to-use technology, all at a value. More information on Chevrolet models can be found at www.chevrolet.com.