JR Motorsports — NXS Portland Preview

JR Motorsports Team Preview

TRACK – Portland International Raceway (1.97 mile road-course)

NXS RACE – Pacific Office Automation 147 (75 laps / 147.75 miles)

TUNE IN – FS1, MRN, SiriusXM Channel 90 at 4:30 p.m. (ET)

Sam Mayer

No. 1 RTIC Outdoors Chevrolet

Mayer 2024 NXS Stats

Starts: 12

Wins: 1

Top 5s: 5

Top 10s: 6

Laps Led: 62

Avg. Finish: 17.3

Points: 11th

Sam Mayer heads out to the West Coast for his third NASCAR Xfinity Series start at Portland International Raceway.

Mayer scored a third-place finish in this event last season rallying back from an incident in practice.

The Franklin, Wis. native has been strong on road courses in the NXS, earning three victories, six top-five and 13 top-10 efforts in 19 starts.

The driver of the No. 1 Chevrolet welcomes back primary partner RTIC to ride along for this event at the 1.97-mile road course.

Sam Mayer

“Looking forward to getting back to a road course, especially Portland, as we were super-close to a win last year. This No. 1 team has been strong on road courses and we have done really well in the past, so I am extremely confident that we will be able to get this RTIC Chevrolet a good finish and hopefully get them to Victory Lane.”

Justin Allgaier

No. 7 BRANDT Professional Agriculture Chevrolet

Allgaier 2024 NXS Stats

Starts: 12

Wins: 1

Top 5s: 3

Top 10s: 5

Laps Led: 427

Avg. Finish: 16.3

Points: 4th

Justin Allgaier has finished no worse than fifth in two career NXS starts in Portland.

Last season, Allgaier led for 23 laps in the Pacific Northwest before coming home in the runner-up position.

Overall, in 54 starts on road courses in the NXS, Allgaier has scored three wins, 18 top fives and 32 top 10s.

Two of Allgaier’s three road-course wins came during the 2018 season behind the wheel of a JRM Chevrolet at Road America and Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

Justin Allgaier

“We came so close to going to Victory Lane here last season with our BRANDT Professional Agriculture Chevrolet and I know that Jim (Pohlman, crew chief) and all the guys on this JR Motorsports team have a great plan in place to get us that one spot better this weekend. Portland is such a unique, technical road course. Hopefully we can have a smooth day out there and come away fighting for the win when it’s all said and done.”

Sammy Smith

No. 8 Pilot Flying J Chevrolet

Smith 2024 NXS Stats

Starts: 12

Wins: 0

Top 5s: 1

Top 10s: 7

Laps Led: 50

Avg. Finish: 16.8

Points: 13th

Sammy Smith heads to Portland for the second time coming off a solid third-place finish at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

In 11 career starts in the NXS on road courses, Smith has scored two top-fives and four top-10’s, with a best finish of third coming at Watkins Glen International in 2022.

According to NASCAR’s Loop Data Statistics, Smit currently ranks third in quality passes (622) and seventh in laps run inside the top-15 (1,638).

Pilot Flying J will share the TV panel with Market Express, a locally-owned trucking company based in North Portland.

Sammy Smith

“I’m thrilled to get back on a road course with my No. 8 JR Motorsports team. I’m ready to take the momentum from our third-place finish in Charlotte and bring it to Portland where we look to be just as strong with our Pilot Flying J Chevrolet.”

Brandon Jones

No. 9 Menards / MagickWoods Vanities Chevrolet

Jones 2024 NXS Stats

Starts: 12

Wins: 0

Top 5s: 1

Top 10s: 5

Laps Led: 20

Avg. Finish: 16.3

Points: 10th

Brandon Jones will make his third NXS start at Portland this weekend. In his previous two starts he has an average finish of 12.0.

Jones has made 41 starts on road courses in the NXS and has accumulated five top-five and 12 top-10 finishes with a best of second coming at the Daytona International Speedway Road Course during the 2020 season.

The 27-year-old Georgia native will also be making his fifth ARCA Menards Series road-course start this weekend in the No. 42 Sprecher Root Beer Chevrolet.

MagickWoods Vanities will adorn the hood of Jones’ No. 9 Chevrolet this weekend. This will be the first appearance of this brand on the hood at Portland.

Brandon Jones

“After our great finish last weekend in Charlotte I am ready to keep the momentum going in Portland. This No. 9 team always brings a fast car to road courses and I know we will unload another one this weekend. I’m feeling confident so I hope we can be up front when it counts.”

JRM Team Updates