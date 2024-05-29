XFINITY Series PR

JR Motorsports — NXS Portland Preview

JR Motorsports Team Preview
TRACK – Portland International Raceway (1.97 mile road-course)
NXS RACE – Pacific Office Automation 147 (75 laps / 147.75 miles)
TUNE IN – FS1, MRN, SiriusXM Channel 90 at 4:30 p.m. (ET)

Sam Mayer
No. 1 RTIC Outdoors Chevrolet
Mayer 2024 NXS Stats
Starts: 12
Wins: 1
Top 5s: 5
Top 10s: 6
Laps Led: 62
Avg. Finish: 17.3
Points: 11th

  • Sam Mayer heads out to the West Coast for his third NASCAR Xfinity Series start at Portland International Raceway.
  • Mayer scored a third-place finish in this event last season rallying back from an incident in practice.
  • The Franklin, Wis. native has been strong on road courses in the NXS, earning three victories, six top-five and 13 top-10 efforts in 19 starts.
  • The driver of the No. 1 Chevrolet welcomes back primary partner RTIC to ride along for this event at the 1.97-mile road course.

Sam Mayer

“Looking forward to getting back to a road course, especially Portland, as we were super-close to a win last year. This No. 1 team has been strong on road courses and we have done really well in the past, so I am extremely confident that we will be able to get this RTIC Chevrolet a good finish and hopefully get them to Victory Lane.”

Justin Allgaier
No. 7 BRANDT Professional Agriculture Chevrolet
Allgaier 2024 NXS Stats
Starts: 12
Wins: 1
Top 5s: 3
Top 10s: 5
Laps Led: 427
Avg. Finish: 16.3
Points: 4th

  • Justin Allgaier has finished no worse than fifth in two career NXS starts in Portland.
  • Last season, Allgaier led for 23 laps in the Pacific Northwest before coming home in the runner-up position.
  • Overall, in 54 starts on road courses in the NXS, Allgaier has scored three wins, 18 top fives and 32 top 10s.
  • Two of Allgaier’s three road-course wins came during the 2018 season behind the wheel of a JRM Chevrolet at Road America and Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

Justin Allgaier

“We came so close to going to Victory Lane here last season with our BRANDT Professional Agriculture Chevrolet and I know that Jim (Pohlman, crew chief) and all the guys on this JR Motorsports team have a great plan in place to get us that one spot better this weekend. Portland is such a unique, technical road course. Hopefully we can have a smooth day out there and come away fighting for the win when it’s all said and done.”

Sammy Smith
No. 8 Pilot Flying J Chevrolet
Smith 2024 NXS Stats
Starts: 12
Wins: 0
Top 5s: 1
Top 10s: 7
Laps Led: 50
Avg. Finish: 16.8
Points: 13th

  • Sammy Smith heads to Portland for the second time coming off a solid third-place finish at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
  • In 11 career starts in the NXS on road courses, Smith has scored two top-fives and four top-10’s, with a best finish of third coming at Watkins Glen International in 2022.
  • According to NASCAR’s Loop Data Statistics, Smit currently ranks third in quality passes (622) and seventh in laps run inside the top-15 (1,638).
  • Pilot Flying J will share the TV panel with Market Express, a locally-owned trucking company based in North Portland.

Sammy Smith

“I’m thrilled to get back on a road course with my No. 8 JR Motorsports team. I’m ready to take the momentum from our third-place finish in Charlotte and bring it to Portland where we look to be just as strong with our Pilot Flying J Chevrolet.”

Brandon Jones
No. 9 Menards / MagickWoods Vanities Chevrolet
Jones 2024 NXS Stats
Starts: 12
Wins: 0
Top 5s: 1
Top 10s: 5
Laps Led: 20
Avg. Finish: 16.3
Points: 10th

  • Brandon Jones will make his third NXS start at Portland this weekend. In his previous two starts he has an average finish of 12.0.
  • Jones has made 41 starts on road courses in the NXS and has accumulated five top-five and 12 top-10 finishes with a best of second coming at the Daytona International Speedway Road Course during the 2020 season.
  • The 27-year-old Georgia native will also be making his fifth ARCA Menards Series road-course start this weekend in the No. 42 Sprecher Root Beer Chevrolet.
  • MagickWoods Vanities will adorn the hood of Jones’ No. 9 Chevrolet this weekend. This will be the first appearance of this brand on the hood at Portland.

Brandon Jones

“After our great finish last weekend in Charlotte I am ready to keep the momentum going in Portland. This No. 9 team always brings a fast car to road courses and I know we will unload another one this weekend. I’m feeling confident so I hope we can be up front when it counts.”

JRM Team Updates

  • JR Motorsports at Portland International Raceway: JR Motorsports has competed at Portland International Raceway a combined eight times with the NXS since its first trip there in 2022. In those starts at the 1.97-mile road course, the organization has recorded five top-fives and six top-10s, with an average finish of 9.8.
  • Autograph Session: JR Motorsports drivers Sam Mayer, Justin Allgaier, Sammy Smith and Brandon Jones will be at the track autograph session located in the Fan Midway on Saturday, June 1 from 10:30 am-11:30 am (PT)

