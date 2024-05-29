Kaulig Racing Weekly Preview | Portland International Raceway

Race Notes

Portland International Raceway

Pacific Office Automation 147

NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)

Saturday, June 1 at 4:30 p.m. EDT

FS1 | MRN | SiriusXM

Team Notes

Kaulig Racing has made six NXS starts at Portland International Raceway. The team has led six laps and earned one win, one top five and three top-10 finishes.

Kaulig Racing won the inaugural NXS race at Portland International Raceway in 2022 with AJ Allmendinger.

JOSH WILLIAMS

“It was pretty wet a couple years ago in Portland. Hopefully it stays dry this time and we can get a top 10, because we had a good finish last year when it didn’t rain.” – Josh Williams on Portland International Raceway

No. 11 Alloy Employer Services Chevrolet Camaro

Josh Williams has raced at Portland twice in the NXS, with his best finish of 16th at the track coming in 2023.

Williams earned his best finish of the season (8th) at Charlotte Motor Speedway, his second top 10 of 2024.

AJ ALLMENDINGER

“Always great memories at Portland for so many reasons. From winning my first IndyCar race there and having a crazy Xfinity race and then being able to win that race. It’s definitely a unique racetrack when it comes to road courses, but it’s always a fun event. Hopefully we can go there and have a smoother race than we did in 2022 but have the same result.” – AJ Allmendinger on Portland International Raceway

No. 16 Cirkul Chevrolet Camaro

AJ Allmendinger has made one NXS start at Portland International Raceway, leading six laps and winning the inaugural race there in 2022.

So far in the 2024 NXS season, Allmendinger has earned two top fives, six top-10 finishes and led 32 laps. Allmendinger currently sits sixth in NXS driver standings.

SHANE van GISBERGEN

“I’m excited to get back out West and make our start in Portland this week. It’s going to be fun to tackle the track and see how our Quad Lock Chevrolet stacks up with the rest of the field. I appreciate everyone at Quad Lock for coming on board with us. The livery looks amazing, and they have been a great partner of mine for years. Hopefully we can go out and get a win for everyone involved with this Kaulig team.” – Shane van Gisbergen on Portland International Raceway

No. 97 Quad Lock Chevrolet Camaro

Shane van Gisbergen heads to the Pacific Northwest this weekend for his first-career NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) start at Portland International Raceway in the No. 97 Quad Lock Chevrolet.

Last weekend, Van Gisbergen tackled the 1.5-mile Charlotte Motor Speedway, where he started 29th and finished 15th in his Focused Health Chevrolet.

In the series’ last visit to a road course back in March, Van Gisbergen started second and led 20 laps before ultimately crossing the finish line in 27th following a last-lap incident.

This weekend in Portland, the Quad Lock livery will make its second appearance on the three-time Supercars champion’s Chevrolet. The Quad Lock motto? Adventure. Whether on bike, boat, car, a trip down the road, or expedition across the globe, Quad Lock makes the experience better. And we build reliable gear, so you can go anywhere. No matter your device. No matter your pursuit.

Van Gisbergen and his No. 97 team currently sit 15th in the driver standings heading into the weekend at Portland.



About Kaulig Racing

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time, multi-car NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has earned 23 NXS wins, made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started, and won two regular-season championships. In 2021, the team competed in select NCS events, before expanding to a two-car, full-time NCS team in 2022 and adding a third, part-time entry during the 2023 season. Since its first NCS start in 2021, the team has earned two wins. Kaulig Racing is currently fielding two full-time entries in the NCS and continues to field three full-time NXS entries, with a part-time fourth entry at select events. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.