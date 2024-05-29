Michael McDowell and the No. 34 Siteman Cancer Center Ford Mustang Dark Horse

World Wide Technology Raceway Competition Notes

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (May 29, 2024) – Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is proud to announce a new collaboration with Siteman Cancer Center, based at Barnes-Jewish Hospital and Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, for the NASCAR Cup Series race at World Wide Technology (WWT) Raceway. Siteman will be the primary sponsor aboard Michael McDowell’s No. 34 Ford Mustang Dark Horse.

This is Siteman’s first such collaboration involving NASCAR and is an extension of the cancer center’s presence as a track sponsor of WWT Raceway and of community outreach and education efforts aimed at reducing the burden of cancer in Missouri and Illinois. By promoting awareness of and access to mammograms and colonoscopies, Washington University physicians at Siteman are improving earlier detection of breast cancer and colorectal cancer, respectively, when the diseases are most treatable.

“Cancer prevention and early detection are vitally important to the health of individuals, families and communities,” said Lannis Hall, MD, an associate professor of clinical radiation oncology at Washington University, director of Diversity and Inclusion in Clinical Research and vice chair of the Clinical Research Committee at Siteman Cancer Center. “Whether it’s on Michael McDowell’s No. 34 car or at GetScreenedNow.com, Siteman Cancer Center is here to remind everyone about screening tests that can, and do, save lives.”

To further drive home the prevention message, Siteman Kids at St. Louis Children’s Hospital, which is the pediatric cancer program of Washington University and Siteman Cancer Center, will promote sun safety at WWT Raceway with on-site sunscreen dispensers.

McDowell shares in the excitement of bringing a new sponsor on board his Ford Mustang Dark Horse.

“We’re thrilled to collaborate with Siteman, especially to raise awareness about cancer prevention and early detection,” McDowell said. “Siteman and the many dedicated Washington University physicians who provide cancer care are committed to improving the lives of individuals and communities, including race fans. I hope, together, we can save lives and bring home a win on race day.”

WWT Raceway has proven to be a good track for McDowell. He led 34-laps in the inaugural race in 2022 and finished ninth-place last season. The 39-year-old has an average finish of 13.5 at the 1.25-mile oval.

The Siteman Cancer Center Ford Mustang Dark Horse will debut during the qualifying session Saturday, June 1. The race is scheduled for Sunday, June 2, at 3:30 p.m. ET. Fans can watch the action live on FS1 or listen to the Motor Racing Network.

No. 34 Siteman Cancer Center Ford Mustang Dark Horse:

DRIVER MICHAEL MCDOWELL:

“This is a track where we know a good finish is possible. We were fast last year, but we just need to close it out. It’s the little things in these races that really determine so much. Just having a clean race should put us in a good spot at the end and execute well. Happy to have Siteman Cancer Center on our Ford Mustang Dark Horse this weekend, they do so much for the St. Louis community, we’re looking forward to running up front and give them a good showing.”

CREW CHIEF TRAVIS PETERSON:

“Gateway has been a good track for us, we had a good car there last year and got a Top-10. We consistently have good speed at a lot of tracks right now and just need to keep working on getting the finishes where we run most of the race. This weekend will be an important race to carry momentum through the summer stretch.”

ABOUT SITEMAN CANCER CENTER

Siteman Cancer Center is one of only a few cancer centers to receive the highest rating of the National Cancer Institute (NCI) – “exceptional.” Comprising the cancer research, prevention and treatment programs of Barnes-Jewish Hospital and Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, Siteman treats adults at six locations, including an inpatient hospital, and partners with St. Louis Children’s Hospital in the treatment of pediatric patients at Siteman Kids. An outpatient facility scheduled to open in September 2024 on the Washington University Medical Campus will become the newest Siteman location to offer patient-focused, multidisciplinary care driven by scientific breakthroughs and powered by Washington University Physicians.

Siteman is Missouri and southern Illinois’ only NCI-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center and only member of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network. Through the Siteman Cancer Network, Siteman Cancer Center works with regional health systems and hospitals to improve access to highly specialized cancer care and reduce the incidence of cancer through initiatives in cancer prevention, treatment and research.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series team from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.