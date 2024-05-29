Todd Gilliland No. 38 Ruedebusch Development & Construction Ford Mustang Dark Horse

World Wide Technology Raceway Competition Notes

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (May 29, 2024) – The famed blue and white Ruedebusch Development & Construction scheme returns with Todd Gilliland and the No. 38 Ford Mustang Dark Horse to the World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois.

Finishing 17th in the rain shorted Coca-Cola 600, Gilliland enters the “Dog Days of Summer” 22nd in the championship points standings. Gilliland has two previous starts at the 1.2-mile asphalt oval with a best finish of 15th in 2023.

NASCAR Cup Series activity will begin on Saturday, June 1st with practice and qualifying at 9:30 a.m. ET. Sunday’s 300-mile race is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET and will be televised live on FS1. Fans can also listen in from the Motor Racing Network and Sirius XM channel 90.

No. 38 Ruedebusch Development & Construction Ford Mustang Dark Horse:

DRIVER TODD GILLILAND:

“Last week was frustrating, not being able to complete all of the laps, but it was out of our control and it’s time to shift our focus to Gateway. I left there with a Top-15 last year, but I think we can do better than that this year. We’ve shown a lot of promise the past few races, so I think our time is due.”

CREW CHIEF RYAN BERGENTY:

“We’re entering the summer stretch now, and I know it won’t get easier with the warmer weather. We have to continue to fight and keep bringing Todd (Gilliland) fast race cars. We have shown our potential, we just have to execute on it.”

