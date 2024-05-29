NTT INDYCAR XPEL Grand Prix Presented by AMR Takes Center Stage at Road America, June 6-9

ELKHART LAKE, Wis., May 29, 2024 – Get ready for high-speed thrills as the XPEL Grand Prix presented by AMR takes center stage at America’s National Park of Speed from June 6-9. This exhilarating event showcases the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, North America’s premier open-wheel racing series, featuring a roster of international drivers competing in one of the world’s most challenging and diverse racing circuits.

This year’s XPEL Grand Prix promises intense competition on a course that tests every driver’s physical endurance and mental agility. Alex Palou, returning after a triumphant third victory last season, and Josef Newgarden, fresh off his second consecutive win at the Indianapolis 500, are among the top contenders. Last year’s record-setting 444 on-track passes, including 386 for position, promises an intense battle for road course supremacy.

The weekend is packed with more than just INDYCAR action. The Radical Cup series, INDY NXT by Firestone, USF Pro 2000, and USF 2000 the junior development series’ will all be in the spotlight, showcasing the rising stars of motorsport. Furthermore, as a nod to the storied past of INDYCAR, the Vintage Indy™ exhibition will display a fascinating collection of vintage racing vehicles. Fans can explore the evolution of these incredible machines and enjoy parade laps, bringing history to life right before their eyes.

For an extra dash of excitement, don’t miss the Road America Challenge at Plymouth Dirt Track. Just a short ride from Road America, this winged sprint car doubleheader starts on Saturday evening, June 8th, featuring the Bumper to Bumper IRA Outlaw Sprint Series. Meet INDYCAR stars Graham Rahal, Pietro Fittipaldi, and Christian Lundgaard as they will sign autographs from 5-6 p.m. Seal the deal with an advance purchase before June 3rd and receive a complimentary pit pass. Ticket pricing will increase to $30 on June 3rd. Road America Challenge advance tickets will also feature a scannable QR code, allowing fans to enjoy a generous $15 discount on their Sunday Ticket for the NTT INDYCAR SERIES XPEL Grand Prix. Grab tickets at this link – https://bit.ly/24RAChall

The XPEL Grand Prix, presented by AMR at Road America, will be the seventh round of the 2024 NTT INDYCAR SERIES and will air live on June 9 at 3:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Audio coverage will be provided by the INDYCAR Radio Network, SiriusXM channel 218, and the INDYCAR App powered by NTT DATA.

With kids 16 and under entering free with a paying adult and racing guaranteed rain or shine, Road America is set to provide an unforgettable weekend for families and racing enthusiasts alike. For tickets and more information, visit www.roadamerica.com or call 800-365-7223. Join us for a weekend where memories are made at every turn!