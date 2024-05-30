Governor Shapiro and Pocono Raceway Announce Annual NASCAR Cup Series Race Will Be Named “THE GREAT AMERICAN GETAWAY 400 PRESENTED BY VISITPA”

Annual NASCAR Cup Series event scheduled for Sunday, July 14, at the famous “Tricky Triangle” will be sponsored by the Commonwealth’s new tourism campaign “Pennsylvania: The Great American Getaway” Shapiro Administration makes history with the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania’s initial foray into motorsports.

Long Pond, PA – Today, the Shapiro Administration is breaking new ground in the motorsports industry, serving as the race entitlement sponsor for the annual NASCAR Cup Series event at Pocono Raceway set for Sunday, July 14.

The 160-lap, 400-mile race will be titled “The Great American Getaway 400 presented by VISITPA” and provide national and international exposure to the state and its new tourism brand through NASCAR’s wide audience and global broadcast platforms.

According to MarketCast data, NASCAR ranks first among all major U.S. sports in fan loyalty to sponsors, including those who consider trying, consciously support and recommend sponsors.

“NASCAR Cup Series races are some of the biggest and best sporting events in the world, and nobody does it better than Pennsylvania,” said Governor Josh Shapiro. “Every year, I love coming to ‘The Tricky Triangle’ to watch some of the best drivers and crews in the world navigate those three turns. Here in the Commonwealth, we have it all – from top tier sports and events, award-winning restaurants, incredible hikes and state parks, and the most important historic sites in the country that tell the story of our shared history. This year, Pennsylvania tourism is taking the driver’s seat at the Pocono Raceway.”

“Having the opportunity to shine a light on tourism in Pennsylvania while helping Governor Shapiro, Secretary Siger and the entire DCED team launch a new brand is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for our team,” Pocono Raceway President Ben May said. “Sixty percent of our fans and partners travel to Pennsylvania from out of state so being able to showcase the Pocono Mountains and launch ‘The Great American Getaway’ is something you aren’t often afforded the privilege of doing. We can’t wait to show off the Commonwealth and continue driving tourism for this great state of ours.”

The Great American Getaway 400 presented by VISITPA will be televised live on the USA Network, along with live radio broadcasts on SiriusXM and MRN, beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET. The race also will be broadcast in more than 29 languages across 195 countries through NASCAR’s international television partners.

Tourism is a key priority within the Governor’s economic development strategy. A new report unveiled by the Pennsylvania Tourism Office in March shows Pennsylvania’s tourism industry generated $76.7 billion in economic impact, supported 486,871 jobs, contributed $4.7 billion in state and local taxes, and welcomed 192.4 million visitors in 2022. Visitor spending – which supports jobs, income, and business sales – generated $9.6 billion in government revenues. Overnight visitor spending increased by $4.8 billion, with more than 66 million trips resulting in $28 billion in spending.

The NASCAR Cup Series race weekend also is an economic engine for the state with an annual impact of $75 to $100 million.

Last week the Shapiro Administration unveiled Pennsylvania’s new state tourism brand and summer travel marketing campaign to encourage more people to travel across and visit the Commonwealth – Pennsylvania: The Great American Getaway.

Pennsylvania is a premier weekend getaway destination within close driving proximity to major hubs along the East Coast, including New York City, Baltimore, and Washington DC. Pennsylvania’s main streets and small towns, world class restaurants and bars, renowned historical sites, thrilling outdoor recreation, and top tier events and sports can be experienced in a single weekend by nearly 72 million people who live within a four-hour drive of thousands of getaways and experiences.

The Great American Getaway 400 presented by VISITPA is the featured race of the July 12-14 NASCAR tripleheader weekend at Pocono Raceway. The NASCAR Cup Series weekend annually attracts a strong balance of visitors and Pennsylvania residents, with 60 percent coming from out of state. The NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series CRC Brakleen 175 will be held Friday, July 12 (5:30 p.m.), and the NASCAR Xfinity Series Explore the Pocono Mountains 225 on Saturday, July 13 (3 p.m.). Click HERE for the full weekend schedule.

For tickets and more information, please visit www.poconoraceway.com.

