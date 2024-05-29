WVU Medicine Children’s Announces ‘Christian Rose Racing for WVU Kids’ Art Collaboration

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – WVU Medicine Children’s has joined forces with AM Racing’s Christian Rose for an art collaboration.

During the ARCA Menards Series Race on Sept. 19, at the Bristol Motor Speedway in Tennessee, Rose’s No. 32 Ford Mustang will feature a design submitted by three WVU Medicine Children’s patients.

“WVU Medicine Children’s is very grateful that the ‘Christian Rose Racing for WVU Kids’ art collaboration is showcasing the artistic talent of our patients,” Amy L. Bush, B.S.N., M.B.A., R.N., C.N.O.R., chief administrative officer for WVU Medicine Children’s, said.

“In 2023, Children’s treated thousands of patients from every corner of West Virginia and the region. This collaboration will bring hope to our patients while furthering our mission of building healthier futures for our kids.”

The featured patients are:

Addison Schrock, 11, of Acme, Pennsylvania, who is serving as the 2024 Children’s Miracle Network® Champion Child. Addison was diagnosed with epilepsy and cortical dysplasia at 8-years-old. She lives every day to the fullest and enjoys bubble tea, Crumbl cookies, and horses.

Ivy Martin, 12, of Morgantown. Ivy was born with bilateral choanal atresia and had her first surgery at 4-days-old. She loves playing softball and creating art.

Brantly Poling, 12, of Vienna. Brantly never let his spina bifida hold him back. He wants to make the world a better place, enjoys the outdoors, and spreading awareness about his condition.

“I am incredibly excited about this partnership with WVU Medicine Children’s for the upcoming Bristol Motor Speedway race,” Rose said.

﻿“With Bristol being one of the closest races to West Virginia, it is important to me and our AM Racing team to not only lend our support and bring awareness to WVU Medicine Children’s but also welcome Addison, Brantly, and Ivy to the racetrack for a night of fun while seeing their design tackling the high banks of Thunder Valley.”

Rose’s racing uniform will be auctioned off at the upcoming Morgantown WVU Medicine Children’s Gala in February.

For more information on WVU Medicine Children’s, visit WVUKids.com.

For more on AM Racing, please visit AMRacingteam.com, like their Facebook page (AM Racing), or follow them on Instagram and X | Twitter @AMRacingNASCAR.

For more on Christian Rose, please like him on Facebook (Christian Rose Racing), or follow him on Instagram (@christianroseracing) and X | Twitter (@CRoseRacing).

